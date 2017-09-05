Green Bay Packers WR Jared Abbrederis ready to step up

The Green Bay Packers are set to face the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night in the NFC divisional playoffs. It is expected to be a game that the Cardinals dominate, but the Packers have other ideas. They seemed to find some of their offense against the Redskins last week, but news has come out that wide receiver Davante Adams will likely miss the game due to a knee injury that he suffered in that game.

What does the injury to Adams mean for the Packers? It means that wide receiver Jared Abbrederis will have a chance to step up and play a big role for the Green Bay offense.

Abbrederis is more than ready for the opportunity and talked about his excitement in a recent interview.

“Having that year to sit there and not be able to play was frustrating,” said Abbrederis. “So to be able to be out here and help the team out, it’s fun, it’s a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to it.”

Green Bay veteran wide receiver James Jones discussed Abbrederis as well in an interview.

“I talked to him today man, just asking him if he’s ready, you know, I mean he’s a gamer,” receiver James Jones said. “We’re all in this room for a reason, we’ll see what happens with Davante. But if Davante is not able to go, Jared will be ready for the challenge, and he knows we need him.”

Whether Adams is able to play or not, the Packers seem to be very confident in their young wide receiver.

There is no question that Aaron Rodgers has faith in the young receiver, otherwise the Packers wouldn’t have kept him around. Rodgers has also had some success throwing to him in limited chances this season.

Expect to see a role open up for Abbrederis this week and don’t be surprised if he has a big game for the Packers against a very tough Arizona secondary.