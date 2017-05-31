Have the Philadelphia Eagles appropriately addressed their backfield issues?

This offseason the Philadelphia Eagles elected to strengthen their backfield by signing former New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount to a one year deal. They also drafted Donnel Pumphrey out of San Diego State in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft. That leaves the Eagles with three running backs out of their prime and a rookie who is not guaranteed a spot. The oft injured and inconsistent Ryan Mathews has been subjected to trade and release rumors before and after the signing of the Blount in mid May. Furthermore, with Darren Sproles in the final year of his contract, and of his career, it has made many Eagles fans reluctant to think the front office has addressed a glaring problem on offense.

The root of the Eagles’ running back problem is age and contract length. Three of the four primary ball carriers are going to be entering or already past their age-30 seasons. It is well documented that unless your team has one of the best running backs of the generation, i.e. Adrian Peterson, it is highly unlikely they are going to produce similar numbers to their 25 year old self. Ryan Mathews will be entering the season at 29 years old with just as many question marks about his game, Blount will be 30 coming off a 334 carry season (including playoffs), and Sproles will 34 after having his biggest workload last year as an Eagle.

After long shot undrafted rookies are weeded out of the mix, that leaves the Eagles with their only running back drafted, Donnel Pumphrey, who could easily prove to be a bust and released before the preseason has ended. At this juncture it is fair to admit that the Eagles have not addressed the position properly. There were plenty of opportunities to solve their backfield issue through either free agency or the draft. Albeit, trading up for LSU’s star back Leonard Fournette would have been overkill due to the price tag associated with a top-5 pick; a top-10 selection shooting for Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey would have been far more realistic. Many analysts had McCaffrey going to, and being a solid fit with the Eagles. Conversely, one can only wonder what could have been.

Moving on, after the top two running backs were selected, the quality of choice leftover admittedly did tail off. But that is not to say that they could not have reached on Dalvin Cook who was often compared to Edgerrin James, and former Eagle Brian Westbrook; two players whose styles would fit well in Head Coach Doug Peterson’s system. As of right now rookie Donnel Pumphrey is likely to compete for the 4th spot with 2nd year pro Wendell Smallwood.

Out of free agency there were numerous options for the Eagles to get the back that could supplement them for a year or two until a significant amount of cap space is cleared or they draft a quality back in the early rounds. Eddie Lacy whose only problem seems to be overeating would have been a good sign for the Eagles as his power style running is similar to that of Blount’s but not nearly as aged. Jamaal Charles would have been a risk signing as he is coming off two straight injury riddled years but his personal ties with Coach Peterson and his fit into the system could have been a strong stopgap for the running back position.

But what the Eagles have on paper does not look like enough, but could be. What we do not know is how each older back will properly be fit into the system. It could be entirely possible that Coach Peterson rotates the three primary backs and mixes in the 4th for fresh legs. If Darren Sproles has one last push in him, if Ryan Mathews can stay healthy and return to his San Diego Chargers form, and if LeGarrette Blount can somehow replicate his 18 touchdown surprise without Bill Belichick’s mighty system then the Eagles could have a complete offense for the first time in years. Ultimately, the front office could have handled the position differently and more efficiently so that they would not have to repeat the process again after this season concludes.