Texans fans boo own team after awful start by offense

Fans in Houston were expecting the Texans to come out on fire. That didn’t happen. Instead, Tom Savage and the team’s offense got overwhelmed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In fact, well before halftime was in sight, Texans fans were already booing their team.

Here’s a short video of Savage being pulled off the turf following his second sack of the game. You can hear fans booing in the background as Houston’s offense walks off the field following its fourth failed offensive drive of the game and its third three-and-out.