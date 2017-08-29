How Long Will the Patriots Terrific Turnover Tale Continue?

Sure, statistics can be deceiving—particularly when they’re cherry picked and taken out of context—and we’ve all been warned that some numbers can, and do indeed, lie.

Except when they aren’t—and don’t.

We’re aiming for the latter, of course, here as we’ve pored over the ever-growing volume of statistics, data and metrics from the 2016 NFL season, honed in on a few subsets of intriguing and telling numbers and are now taking the tales told by those facts and figures and re-positioning them going forward into NFL 2017.

In short, it’s a long and winded way of saying we’re about to delve into the top preseason statistical storylines which will go a long way in determining the champions of each of the NFL’s eight divisions.

We’ll start in the AFC East, home of the (yes, again) reigning Super Bowl-champion Patriots. And then, just so I could play with a random random-number generator, we’ll tackle the rest of the seven divisions in completely unscripted order.

Sound like fun? Here goes…

To the surprise of exactly no one, the Patriots owned the league’s third-best turnover differential in 2016 at plus-12.

Those numbers also helped boost the Pats to the top of the net turnover points table at plus-59. That means New England turned their 23 takeaways into 93 points. Or, 59 more than the 34 its opponents scored off the Patriots’ league-low 11 giveaways.

Going back to the start of the Bill Belichick era in 2000, it was the 10th regular season in which New England has posted a plus-8 or better turnover margin. No other team has had more than seven such seasons during that span.

Overall, the Patriots are an incredible plus-171 in the giveaway/takeaway ledger over these 17 seasons. The next best team during that span has been the Packers at a distant plus-86.

The Pats’ three AFC East rivals? Well, the Bills, Jets and Dolphins are all well on the negative side of the 2000-16 turnover ledger. Not only that, but they’ve combined for a differential of minus-87.

Yikes.

You don’t even have to delve deep into the prowess of Brady and Belichick. That 258 net-turnover chasm alone explains how the Pats have won 14 AFC East titles since the turn of the millennium while their three division “rivals” have combined for three.

In 2016, the Patriots won their NFL-record eighth consecutive division title. So unless the well-established turnover trend suddenly and inexplicably reverses course, put the Pats down for nine. In Sharpie.

Next up, we’ll see what the NFC South could have in store for us.