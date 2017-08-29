How the New England Patriots are better equipped to handle Julian Edelmanâ€™s injury this season

Luckily for the Patriots, Mitchell emerged into a reliable option in the passing game towards the end of last season. During Rob Gronkowski’s absence last season, Mitchell emerged into a reliable option for Tom Brady as he managed to take advantage of his opportunities in the red zone by catching four TD passes in the final six games of the regular season. Mitchell ended the season with 32 receptions for 410 yards and four TD’s which isn’t all that impressive, but showed his production with limited targets. Mitchell continued his success on the biggest stage. During the Super Bowl, Mitchell finished with six catches for 70 yards with most of his production coming in crunch time. Heading into this season with more experience, Mitchell seems ready to assume a bigger role in the offense as a reliable possession receiver who is capable of playing in the slot if needed. Mitchell won’t be able to match Edelman’s production, but like the other receivers on the roster, it will be a collective effort.

The Patriots headed into this years’ draft without a first round pick, but was able to acquire a top talent in Brandin Cooks. In adding Cooks, the Patriots acquired a deep threat receiver who is one of the fastest players in the league. As a player who can play both in the slot and the outside, the Patriots will have an opportunity to move their receivers around to create ideal match-ups with opposing corner-backs. Cooks is one of the smallest receivers in the league, but has shown an ability to make the most out of his speed to break free from opposing corner-backs. Edelman and Cooks are different receivers based on their skill-sets, but with Cooks in the lineup, the Patriots have a capable No.1 wide receiver which only adds Cooks’ value to the team. Cooks has yet to prove himself in being a reliable threat in the Patriots’ offense, but as the team’s No.1 receiver heading into the season, he will get plenty of opportunity to contribute to a strong offensive group.

Edelman’s injury will hurt the team, but luckily for the Patriots, they are equipped to handle such a significant injury. With reliable receivers in Hogan and Mitchell to go along with the star potential of Cooks, the team is in good hands to still have one of the best offenses in the league. It will likely still be a collective effort to replace Edelman’s production, but with the team’s “next man up” mentality, the Patriots will once again be a Super Bowl contender this season.