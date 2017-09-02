How will Jordan Reedâ€™s health impact the Washington Redskinsâ€™ season?

Kirk Cousins is just 1-7 in games that Jordan Reed doesn’t play in and Redskins quarterbacks typically average a whole 10 points higher in passer rating with him on the field. Reed provides a redzone target that the Redskins had been lacking for seasons. He was the tallest starting pass catcher on the team last season by two inches, and he creates matchup nightmares with his combination of size and agility. Linebackers can’t match his speed and quickness, while cornerbacks are simply too small to cover him or tackle him. All that being said, the Redskins have done a great job recently of mitigating the damage possible by his absence.

The Redskins spent the offseason getting big receivers. They brought in Terrelle Pryor on a one year, eight million dollar deal, and that may have been a steal for who some describe as an AJ Green clone. He brings a 6’4″ frame and freakish athleticism to the team, which will hopefully make up for the team’s redzone struggles. In addition, 2016 first round draft pick Josh Doctson will likely get his first taste of extended action since missing much of his rookie season with an achilles injury. Doctson stands at 6’2″ and has the ability to win jump-balls with his impressive 41″ vertical. His return, along with Pryor’s emergence will help fill the void caused by a potential Jordan Reed injury.

Additionally, the Redskins have plenty of talented tight ends to choose from as a backup. Niles Paul is a converted wide receiver who suffered from freak injuries for the past three years. If he is able to avoid those this season, he might finally be able to live up the former coach Mike Shanahan’s comparison to Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe. Vernon Davis will also be a viable option. Davis has experienced a career renaissance of sorts since signing with the Redskins. Still athletic as he has ever been, he, too, can create matchup nightmares. He caught 44 passes for over 500 yards just last season, at 32 years of age. He’s an ageless wonder that will likely contribute once again for this team in 2017.

Replacing the loss in production of Jordan Reed not being on the field is nearly impossible, as there are few (if any) tight ends that can match his ability, however the Redskins have been building a deep receiving team that share his similar strengths. His health will be crucial to this team excelling, however his potential absence will not be the downfall of the season.