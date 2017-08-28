Hue Jackson will stick with Kizer 'through good and bad'

Things are finally looking up for the Cleveland Browns, who have named rookie DeShone Kizer the starter in Week 1.
Knowing there are bound to be growing pains that pop up here and there, head coach Hue Jackson is committed to Kizer. He’s not going to keep him on a short leash, to say the least.
"I think he's talented. He has the right stuff" Hue Jackson on DeShone Kizer. He said he's sticking with him through good and bad
— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 28, 2017
Through thick and thin, Kizer will be the guy under center each week barring injury. If the rookie manages to play an entire 16-game season, it would be the first time one quarterback started for the Browns since 2001.
That would be incredible. Kizer has been a bright star so far this summer. He has passed for 351 yards, one touchdown and one interception so far this preseason. He also added 47 rushing yards and one rushing score.
The Browns’ quarterback competition is officially over, and Kizer is the quarterback the Browns feel most confident in moving ahead. He is also the youngest starting quarterback in the NFL.
“They’re starting the future now.”— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 28, 2017
At 21, Kizer is the youngest starting QB in the NFL.
Can he lead Cleveland to a 9-win season?
📺: @gmfb pic.twitter.com/8c15RS9EGR
For the first time in ages, it is exciting to be a Browns fan.
