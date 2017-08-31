In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

If the NFL is using a fall guy to drive home the importance of a new officiating emphasis, it certainly picked the safest one. While some analysts and fans have taken issue with the length of the latest suspension handed down to Vontaze Burfict, few would argue that he isn’t a player who has needed to be reined in.

Burfict was suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season following an illegal head shot on Steelers receiver Antonio Brown during the previous season’s playoffs. Brown was concussed and missed the following week’s game, in which Pittsburgh was eliminated by Denver. When issuing the suspension, the NFL stressed that the three-game suspension wasn’t for the Brown hit alone. Rather, the league cited “repeated” violations of player safety rules, including four instances of Burfict being fined for illegal hits in the 2015 season alone.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Burfict has been fined $805,400 in his first five seasons in the NFL. Not all of that is for dangerous hits, of course, but the majority of it is. Burfict’s reputation as a player who frequently commits needless fouls didn’t simply materialize in the pros. It was well-established when he was a college player and even to some extent in high school.

It’s worth noting that, with his latest suspension-inducing foul, Burfict wasn’t flagged on the play and Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman wasn’t injured, though neither of those facts necessarily absolve him of wrongdoing. The NFL reviews all preseason plays and reserves the right to enact punishment even if none is handed down on the field. The problem is there isn’t clear evidence that Burfict intentionally made an illegal hit, and there may be reason to believe it wasn’t illegal at all under the new standard.

Pushing the discipline for a violent infraction on Burfict from three to five games seems like a natural progression. The circumstances, however, suggest the NFL is being unfair. The hit that Burfict put on Sherman isn’t even conclusively illegal, at least by the language put forth by the NFL this year.

The new rule for 2017, 12.2.7(a)2, states defenseless player status is granted to:

A receiver running a pass route when the defender approaches from the side or behind. If the receiver becomes a blocker or assumes a blocking posture, he is no longer a defenseless player.