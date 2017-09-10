Interview with New York Postâ€™s Giants Beat Writer Paul Schwartz

Last week I interviewed Paul Schwartz, the longtime Giants beat writer for the New York Post. Here are his thoughts on the Giants 2017 season:

Roman Tarbay: Eli Manning is entering his fourteenth season in the NFL. How much does he have left in the tank?

Paul Schwartz: Eli at 36, athletically, looks better than he did when he came in as a rookie. He takes better care of his body, works harder on footwork drills and pays greater attention to nutrition. Of course, very few athletes are better at 36 than they are at 26. Still, Eli knows how to avoid direct hits, does not run with the ball and never runs the QB sneak, so his body does not take the wear and tear of some other quarterbacks. I think Eli throws better now while rolling out than he did 10 years ago.

RT: Which Giant will have a breakout season?

PS: How about Eli Apple? He had a solid rookie season and he came back in year No. 2 noticeably bigger and stronger. He has the size and speed to be a top corner and, coming from Ohio State, he has excellent technique. The only thing holding him back is the nagging injuries he seems to get every now and then.

RT: Will Odell Beckham Jr. get a contract extension anytime soon?

PS: Soon, yes. Imminent, no. I would guess the Giants will let Odell play out this season and then go hard at an extension after the season.

RT: Are the Giants’ offensive struggles this preseason a cause for concern?

PS: Last summer, the Giants struggled in the preseason and Ben McAdoo said it did not mean much and the problems in the preseason continued into the regular season. So, I’m not buying that the problems this summer don’t mean anything. They showed a few glimpses of running the ball better. Brandon Marshall hardly played in the preseason and it was clear in training camp it was taking him some time to get acclimated to the Giants offense, which calls for him to get in and out of his breaks more a quickly. I think it would be a big surprise if the Giants came out at the start of this season playing great on offense.

RT: How much of an impact do you expect Evan Engram to have on the offense in his rookie year?

PS: Engram looked good from the moment he stepped on the field back in the spring and he stayed on the field for everything, no slight injuries that forced him to miss practice. That was very beneficial to him. He looks like the real deal and I expect him to make a few plays every game that open your eyes. He is bigger than I first anticipated him to be and has long, muscular arms. He’s not going to be a killer as a blocker but he is willing to do it and works hard at it. On the move, his blocking should be fine, as long as he picks out the correct guy to block. Down the seam, he is big and fast and should do some damage as a pass-catcher.

RT: Will Paul Perkins be the main running back or will it be running back by committee again for the Giants in 2017?

PS: Perkins did not show much this summer. I don’t think he is going to be much of a factor as a pass-catcher out of the backfield – he does not look natural doing it, and the bulk of that load will go to Shane Vereen. I am not sure what Perkins is. I suspect he is a serviceable back who will get the yards that the play is designed to get, nothing more, nothing less. I think he can make people miss more often than Rashad Jennings did last season. I suspect at some point McAdoo will try Orleans Darkwa for a spark if Perkins has a bad series or two.

RT: Did the Giants make a mistake by not making any changes on the offensive line in the offseason?

PS: That’s the big question heading into the season and the way I see it, the pressure is on Jerry Reese with this one.

This was a lousy draft for offensive linemen, so not taking one in the first round made sense. But waiting until the sixth round to take an offensive lineman was probably not a good idea. The veteran free agent crop also was not strong, and overpaying for a marginal upgrade was not going to be smart. Banking on Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart, both 23, to make big improvements this season is risky, but that is what Reese is doing. There are not viable options on the roster. I don’t think rookie Chad Wheeler is ready to step in at left tackle and DJ Fluker is NOT a right tackle. That Fluker did not beat out John Jerry as the starting right guard is telling.

RT: The Giants used a lot of 11 personnel on offense last season. Head coach Ben McAdoo and offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan were criticized because the offense was not creative enough. Do you think we will see more of a mix of offensive formations or will we see more of what we saw last year?

PS: We will not see the Giants using 11 personnel 90 percent of the time. They will use two tight ends much more often, with Rhett Ellison and Evan Engram on the field at the same time. The Giants will remain a pass-first team and they will want to get Beckham, Marshall and Sterling Shepard on the field together as often as possible. But thankfully, they have a fullback on the roster this season. Not that Shane Smith is going to be a big difference-maker, but he does make them more versatile, especially in short-yardage situations.

RT: Aldrick Rosas made a game-winning field goal in Big Blue’s preseason finale and has been tremendous throughout the preseason. However, he has never appeared in a regular-season game. Because of his inexperience, is he in danger of being replaced by one of several available free agent veterans if he struggles in the first few weeks of the season?

PS: There is always a possibility of changing kickers during a season. There are always some decent to good ones out there, waiting for someone to falter. If Rosas misses a few key kicks in the first few weeks, the Giants will probably have a short leash with him. They think he is a great prospect with an uncommonly strong leg, but if he struggles, they will not let him cost them games.

RT: The Giants lack of cornerback depth was exposed in last year’s playoffs. How concerned should the Giants be about their lack of depth at CB? Will Michael Hunter and the newly acquired Ross Cockrell be good enough?

PS: Look, if a team’s weakness is its fourth and fifth cornerbacks, it’s not too alarming. I know people in Pittsburgh who do not think much of Cockrell – why else did the Steelers have no interest in bringing him back after he started all 16 games for them last season? Hunter seems solid. Cockrell does give them experience. He and Hunter should be able to go into a game and not completely screw up.

RT: Do the Giants think B.J. Goodson can be their starting MLB for the next several years?

PS: The Giants have had a hard time finding and keeping a middle linebacker. They take guys late in the draft and they do not develop, or they get hurt. Too soon to tell with Goodson. Everything that I see, I like. He is quiet and soft-spoken off the field but he brings a little nastiness that I think this defense needs. The other linebackers are not nasty. Goodson is not very big, and that means he might wear down, and he will have to prove he can handle the coverage responsibilities, at least until Keenan Robinson returns from a concussion. It is impressive how Goodson assumes a leadership role with so many older players around him. I think he has a chance to be the guy in the middle for several years.

RT: The Giants have three undrafted free agent rookies on the active roster (FB Shane Smith, OT Chad Wheeler, LB Calvin Munson). Will any of these players make an impact in 2017?

PS: Smith probably will get a uniform most or every week, play the majority of the time on special teams and get a handful of snaps on offense. I could see Munson being inactive many weeks and a special teams contributor the weeks he is active. Wheeler is the only real option as far as depth at tackle. He won’t play unless there is an injury or one of the starting tackles is terrible.

RT: The Giants went 7-1 at MetLife Stadium last year, which tied for the best home record in the NFL. Is MetLife Stadium becoming more of a home-field advantage for Big Blue or was last season’s home success more or less a fluke?

PS: The success last season was not a fluke, but MetLife is what it is, a run of the mill, modern stadium that is not inspiring and not especially liked by anyone. Giants Stadium was definitely more raucous. I don’t think the Giants have a greater home-field advantage than anyone else. If they are playing well, the place rocks. But that can be said of almost anywhere.

RT: The Giants and the rest of the NFC East all have tough schedules in 2017. All four teams have several west-coast trips and have to travel a lot. How much of an impact will this have on the division?

PS: It is a tough schedule. There are very few weeks when you look at the opponent and say “The Giants will win this week.’’ The west coast trips are taxing and there are very few weeks where the Giants have a normal Sunday to Sunday schedule. There are night games, a game Thanksgiving night, a Monday night game. The rest of the NFC East is pretty much in the same boat. What is especially tough is the Giants have some very difficult non-division home games, against the Lions, Seahawks and Chiefs.

RT: Who do you think will win the NFC East?

PS: I think the Giants are the most well-rounded team in the division. I projected them for a 10-6 record, good enough for first place in the NFC East.

RT: What will be the final outcome of the Giants season?

PS: I think the Giants are a contender in the NFC, but not the favorite to get to the Super Bowl. They have to prove they can score at least 25 points a game, run the ball with some authority and stay healthy on defense. They need to take the next step and win a playoff game. If they get on a roll, we know Eli Manning can take them a long way. I could see them winning an opening-round playoff game and then losing at Green Bay or Seattle, something like that.