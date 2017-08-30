Is this season a tanking year for the Buffalo Bills or not?

Are the Bills tanking?

Arguably the most talented two players at their positions on the team, Watkins and Darby, were traded away a couple of weeks ago in a deal that brought in replacements in E.J. Gaines and Jordan Matthews, as well as draft picks in compensation. Darby has lockdown corner potential while Gaines isn’t a lock to make the roster according the Beane and head coach Sean McDermott. Matthews has been a consistent guy for the Eagles in his couple of seasons, but has no near the potential of Watkins if healthy. Boldin retiring did nothing positive either, as he would have been great for the growth of both young receivers Matthews and rookie Zay Jones this season.

However, Tyrod Taylor has shown flashes of quality starter and still has more weapons heading into this season than he did most of last season while Sammy Watkins was injured. If Taylor can utilize Jones as a possession receiver and feed Jordan Matthews on the outside, an offense built around LeSean McCoy and the run game could be successful. Taylor has a lot to prove heading into this season, and a concussion could set back his progress heading into Week 1.

The defense still has a solid front seven if Dareus can prove to be more of a menace on the field than he is off the field. Shaq Lawson will hope to have a solid sophomore campaign in a new look 4-3 defense that caters to his playing style much more. A lot of trust was put into MLB Preston Brown after the trade of Reggie Ragland, and after a solid preseason Brown will look to carry his momentum into the regular season.

The defensive backs are where the problem may lie. After the trade of Darby, the Bills now have four new starters in their defensive backfield. Newly acquired E.J. Gaines and 1st-round rookie Tre’Davious White will probably man the two corner back spots, and in the time they’ve played together in the preseason it hasn’t looked great. Coach McDermott is known to be a good mentor to corners in this league, and hopefully he can have that impact on the young talent in White.

A couple of veterans will be starting at safety, in Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, and although relatively successful in their career, both have played in different style defenses in throughout. Hopefully the small time they’ve spent together in the preseason activities should allow them to make a solid transition into Buffalo.