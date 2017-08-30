Is this season a tanking year for the Buffalo Bills or not?

After another trade yesterday, where new Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane sent 2nd-year LB Reggie Ragland to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 4th-round pick in 2019, that makes four trades this offseason for Buffalo. It started with former GM Doug Whaley trading down in the draft and acquiring a second 1st round pick in 2018 from the Chiefs during the draft. Beane then proceeded to ship off Sammy Watkins, Ronald Darby, and Ragland. All great talents expected to have good careers, sending those players off to stockpile picks is sending the wrong vibe to the fans of the proud franchise.
The Bills now have a completely new receiving core, a depleted one at that, especially after the departure of Watkins and the retirement of Anquan Boldin unexpectedly. Are the Bills adding all the picks in anticipation for a stocked 2018 QB class, or are they trading guys they thought were dispensable and increasing chances for success in the future?
Are the Bills tanking?
Arguably the most talented two players at their positions on the team, Watkins and Darby, were traded away a couple of weeks ago in a deal that brought in replacements in E.J. Gaines and Jordan Matthews, as well as draft picks in compensation. Darby has lockdown corner potential while Gaines isn’t a lock to make the roster according the Beane and head coach Sean McDermott. Matthews has been a consistent guy for the Eagles in his couple of seasons, but has no near the potential of Watkins if healthy. Boldin retiring did nothing positive either, as he would have been great for the growth of both young receivers Matthews and rookie Zay Jones this season.
However, Tyrod Taylor has shown flashes of quality starter and still has more weapons heading into this season than he did most of last season while Sammy Watkins was injured. If Taylor can utilize Jones as a possession receiver and feed Jordan Matthews on the outside, an offense built around LeSean McCoy and the run game could be successful. Taylor has a lot to prove heading into this season, and a concussion could set back his progress heading into Week 1.
The defense still has a solid front seven if Dareus can prove to be more of a menace on the field than he is off the field. Shaq Lawson will hope to have a solid sophomore campaign in a new look 4-3 defense that caters to his playing style much more. A lot of trust was put into MLB Preston Brown after the trade of Reggie Ragland, and after a solid preseason Brown will look to carry his momentum into the regular season.
The defensive backs are where the problem may lie. After the trade of Darby, the Bills now have four new starters in their defensive backfield. Newly acquired E.J. Gaines and 1st-round rookie Tre’Davious White will probably man the two corner back spots, and in the time they’ve played together in the preseason it hasn’t looked great. Coach McDermott is known to be a good mentor to corners in this league, and hopefully he can have that impact on the young talent in White.
A couple of veterans will be starting at safety, in Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, and although relatively successful in their career, both have played in different style defenses in throughout. Hopefully the small time they’ve spent together in the preseason activities should allow them to make a solid transition into Buffalo.
Hyde will do as he did in his years with the Green Bay Packers, and that’s make plays. He has eight interceptions over the last three seasons, and three punt returns for touchdowns while with the Packers. If the secondary can hold their own, it appears the veteran Bills front might be ready to bounce back from a rough 2016 season defending the run, and the Buffalo defense can be respectable this season.
Record Prediction: 7-9
The Bills haven’t really gotten any worse, and in a season driven towards the future, a 7-9 record won’t be too disappointing. I expect the Bills to go 3-3 in the AFC East, losing both to the New England Patriots, splitting games with the Miami Dolphins, and sweeping the New York Jets. The run game and defense should be enough to keep them in a lot of games, and if Taylor can show some flashes of potential starting QB in this league, they’ll be good enough to win seven games, or maybe more. The Bills have talent all over the field, it’s just whether they are capable of putting it together this season with a new coach and discipline issues. Look for penalties to be a struggle most of the season as well.
The 2018 NFL Draft:
A 7-9 record should give them a pick in the top half of the 1st-round of next year’s draft, and with the addition of the Chiefs 1st-round pick as well as two 2nd-round picks and two 3rd-round picks, the Bills could either use those picks to build a nice core of six young talented players who could start as soon as next season. They could even use the assets to trade up to take a QB such as USC’s Sam Darnold or Josh Allen from Wyoming. However it all depends on how Taylor performs this season, because the Bills would rather use all those picks to add talent to the roster then focus on once again finding their franchise QB.
TEAMS: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, New York Jets
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.