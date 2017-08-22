James Conner shines in preseason debut for Pittsburgh Steelers

The second week of preseason came and went for the Pittsburgh Steelers, without star running back Le’Veon Bell. Luckily, another running back got their first 2017 action against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

James Conner was the go-to back for most of the game, getting 20 total carries. In the first quarter, Conner was quiet, likely still adjusting to his first NFL game. As the game went on, Conner got in a groove, hitting the whole and fighting off defenders with ease.

Conner finished the game with 20 carries for 98 yards for an average of 4.9 yards per carry, a great stat line for his first taste of NFL action.

Analyzing the highlights, Conner seemed confident in the second level. He is a downhill runner, who showed off his vision and agility versus the secondary. In most runs up the middle, Conner did a decent job finding the whole, getting jammed early and often. As the game went on, he reeled off runs of 10, 11, 17 and 19 yards.

Last week, general manager Kevin Colbert spoke out about the absence of Le’Veon Bell, “There’s nothing to talk about. We’re here, he’s not and quite honestly we’re not going to dwell on it or focus on it. There’s too many issues going on here that we have to provide our focus to. Obviously Le’Veon is a great player, we’d love to have him here. But when he’s not here we’re going to look at the other guys and give us an opportunity to figure out what kind of team we have without him.”

Colbert took the time on Sunday to take a look at Conner in particular. Other running backs, Fitzgerald Toussaint, Knile Davis, and Trey Williams received a combined 2 carries for 6 yards.

It should be noted that Trey Williams did his damage receiving punts: 3 attempts for 77 yards, including a 64 yard touchdown straight through the punt coverage.

Conner’s performance was encouraging and gives the team a reliable, young backup behind Bell. Steeler fans can finally rejoice seeing the feel-good-story running back hit the field, hopefully they can rejoice again soon once their starting back shows up.