Jerel Worthy roasts old teammate Stephon Gilmore, who was burned by Tyreek Hill

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 9/8/17

Sep 7, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after scoring touchdown against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.  Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

If you were watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game Thursday night, you probably saw Stephon Gilmore get roasted by Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs receiver dusted Glimore on a double-move, first cutting towards the sideline before cutting upfield. Gilmore had no chance to catch up, and Hill went 75 yards in a cloud of dust for the touchdown (watch here). After watching that play, Jerel Worthy couldn’t help but take a shot at his old Buffalo Bills teammate.

Worthy and the Bills won’t have a chance to see Gilmore and the Pats until December. They’ll likely face a much different squad than the one that was blown out by Kansas City in the opener. No doubt, Gilmore will have something to say to his old teammate.

