Jerry Jones speaks out against NFL players protesting anthem

Originally posted on Sportress of Blogitude
By Jason Rowan  |  Last updated 8/22/17

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't a fan of NFL players protesting the national anthem. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday came out strongly against the continued practice of NFL players protesting the national anthem before games.

Jones made his opinions clear on the issue during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s Shan and RJ show [KRLD-FM].

“I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have,” Jones said, as transcribed by The Dallas Morning News. “I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it.”

Jones’ stand against anthem protests echoes the opinions expressed last week by Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who referred to the anthem and the flag as “sacred.”

The Cowboys owner also reinforced his own comments from last season when he referred to the protests as “disappointing.”

The protests of course were spawned by Colin Kaepernick after he began kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” last season. Other players followed suit and the practice has continued this NFL preseason, with players such as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, among others, continuing the trend.

The protest took another step in turning into a full-fledged movement Monday night when 12 Cleveland Browns players knelt during the anthem as five others stood nearby in a show of solidarity ahead of the team’s exhibition match-up against the New York Giants.

The Browns issued a statement after the game expressing support for the players’ decision to kneel.

It’s safe to assume Jones would not authorize such a statement should Cowboys players elect to make a similar sign of protest.

This article first appeared on Sportress of Blogitude and was syndicated with permission.

MORE FROM YARDBARKER

49ers assistant becomes first openly LGBTQ coach in NFL

Ex-Rams coach on Sean McVay hiring: ‘Wait a minute while I puke’

Jay Cutler admits losing in Chicago wore him down

AFC West preview: Who’s going to stop the Raiders?

Ezekiel Elliott spotted hanging out on luxury boat at Texas lake

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Jon Gruden: Manziel’s chances of returning to NFL are ‘slim’

Boldin: NFL offseason programs are for ‘babysitting’ players

Yasiel Puig, Justin Turner team up for hilarious rendition of total eclipse

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. leaves game after low hit to his leg

Multiple Cleveland Browns players kneel during anthem

Army-Navy to play at the Meadowlands on 20-year anniversary of 9/11

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Anquan Boldin calls it a career' quiz

15 college football coaches who are on the hot seat

Getaway Day: The playing field is leveling off as the wild-card chase takes shape

Sports & Politics Intersect: Echoes of Charlottesville ripple across the sports world

BIG3 Playoff Preview: Can anyone stop Trilogy?

The 'Bye bye to the Beast Incarnate?' quiz

Why the SEC is not the best football conference anymore

Box Score 8/18: Reds and Cubs claw through a 23-run game

The 'M! E! S! S! Mess! Mess! Mess!' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Giancarlo Stanton won't stop hitting homers

NFL shifts blame for Zeke suspension to police and NFLPA

Box Score 8/17: Interleague games bring the fireworks

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Anquan Boldin calls it a career' quiz

Getaway Day: The playing field is leveling off as the wild-card chase takes shape

Sports & Politics Intersect: Echoes of Charlottesville ripple across the sports world

BIG3 Playoff Preview: Can anyone stop Trilogy?

The 'Bye bye to the Beast Incarnate?' quiz

Why the SEC is not the best football conference anymore

The 'M! E! S! S! Mess! Mess! Mess!' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Giancarlo Stanton won't stop hitting homers

NFL shifts blame for Zeke suspension to police and NFLPA

The 'Forget Calvin, bring back Jerry' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.