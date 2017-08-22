Jerry Jones speaks out against NFL players protesting anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday came out strongly against the continued practice of NFL players protesting the national anthem before games.

Jones made his opinions clear on the issue during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s Shan and RJ show [KRLD-FM].

“I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have,” Jones said, as transcribed by The Dallas Morning News. “I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it.”

Jones’ stand against anthem protests echoes the opinions expressed last week by Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who referred to the anthem and the flag as “sacred.”

The Cowboys owner also reinforced his own comments from last season when he referred to the protests as “disappointing.”

The protests of course were spawned by Colin Kaepernick after he began kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” last season. Other players followed suit and the practice has continued this NFL preseason, with players such as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, among others, continuing the trend.

The protest took another step in turning into a full-fledged movement Monday night when 12 Cleveland Browns players knelt during the anthem as five others stood nearby in a show of solidarity ahead of the team’s exhibition match-up against the New York Giants.

The Browns issued a statement after the game expressing support for the players’ decision to kneel.