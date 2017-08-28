Jets name Josh McCown starting QB for Week 1

The New York Jets have officially named a starting quarterback for Week 1, and you won’t be surprised to learn that they are going with the seasoned veteran.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said at his news conference Monday that Josh McCown has won the job, noting that he believes the 38-year-old gives the team the “best chance to win.” McCown got the nod over Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty, who suffered a sprained MCL in Saturday’s preseason game.

Hackenberg has been a disappointment for the Jets since they drafted him in the second round last year, and most people expected him to begin the season on the bench once again. The Jets know McCown is not a long-term solution, but they obviously haven’t seen enough from Hackenberg that makes them believe he is ready to start at the NFL level. The former Penn State star sealed his fate on Saturday when he tossed a pair of interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

The Jets begin the regular season with a road game against the Buffalo Bills.