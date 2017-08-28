Jets name Josh McCown starting QB for Week 1

By Steve DelVecchio  |  Last updated 8/28/17

The Jets named veteran Josh McCown their starting quarterback. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have officially named a starting quarterback for Week 1, and you won’t be surprised to learn that they are going with the seasoned veteran.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said at his news conference Monday that Josh McCown has won the job, noting that he believes the 38-year-old gives the team the “best chance to win.” McCown got the nod over Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty, who suffered a sprained MCL in Saturday’s preseason game.

Hackenberg has been a disappointment for the Jets since they drafted him in the second round last year, and most people expected him to begin the season on the bench once again. The Jets know McCown is not a long-term solution, but they obviously haven’t seen enough from Hackenberg that makes them believe he is ready to start at the NFL level. The former Penn State star sealed his fate on Saturday when he tossed a pair of interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

The Jets begin the regular season with a road game against the Buffalo Bills.

QUIZ: Name every QB to start at least one game for the New York Jets since 1992
Updated August 23, 2017  |  Total tries: 892  |  Average Score: 7.8 out of 22  (36%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Since the 1992 NFL season, the New York Jets have started 22 different quarterbacks under center. How many can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!

CLUE: GAMES STARTED / JERSEY NUMBER(S)

Score:
0/22
Time:
5:00
62 / #6
Mark Sanchez
61 / #10
Chad Pennington
61 / #16
Vinny Testaverde
42 / #7
Boomer Esiason
30 / #7
Geno Smith
27 / #14
Ryan Fitzpatrick
20 / #14
Neil O'Donnell
16 / #4
Brett Favre
13 / #8
Browning Nagle
9 / #18, #6
Ray Lucas
9 / #6, #11
Kellen Clemens
9 / #5
Brooks Bollinger
8 / #14, #4
Glenn Foley
7 / #7
Frank Reich
6 / #3
Rick Mirer
4 / #9
Bryce Petty
4 / #6
Bubby Brister
3 / #17
Quincy Carter
3 / #7
Ken O'Brien
3 / #1
Michael Vick
2 / #10
Jack Trudeau
1 / #14
Greg McElroy
