Jets QB Petty suffers potentially serious knee injury

It might be Josh McCown under center for the New York Jets to open the season after all. McCown did not play in the team’s third preseason game on Saturday, which is normally an indication that said player isn’t going to be a starter come Week 1.

But due to circumstances out of the Jets’ control, the veteran McCown might be thrust into starting duties.

It started with second-year quarterback Christian Hackenberg absolutely stinking up the joint against the New York Giants, throwing two pick-six’s in the first half alone (watch here).

And after Bryce Petty led the team on three third quarter touchdown scoring drives, the former Baylor standout had to exit the game with what could very well be a serious knee injury.

“It kind of felt weird, it felt loose, which is not something you want to feel as an athlete,” Petty said after the game, via ESPN, adding that the knee “is not stable.”

Petty was seen trying to work through the injury on the sideline before he fell to the ground in a ton of pain. On the way to the locker room, he could not put any pressure on said knee.

An MRI is set for some time on Sunday, but expectations are that Petty did indeed suffer a serious knee injury.

If that’s the case and with the way Hackenberg played on Sunday, look for the Jets to add another veteran quarterback between now and Thursday’s preseason finale. Even then, it’s almost a certainty that McCown will be under center when Week 1 comes calling.