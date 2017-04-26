Jets reportedly willing to trade No. 6 pick to Browns



Are the Jets dangling the No. 6 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft to the Browns? Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets could end up being the one team standing in the way of the Cleveland Browns drafting Mitchell Trubisky, but one report claims they are willing to step aside. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Jets would be willing to trade their No. 6 overall pick to the Browns — who are looking to move up from No. 12 — if the price is right.

Most likely trade spot in the top of the 1st round? 5 (Titans) and 6 (Jets). Browns will move up for Trubisky if need be. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 26, 2017

If CLE gives up enough, NYJ would walk from taking Trubisky themselves. And at 7, LAC are a wildcard looking at QBs, too… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 26, 2017

The Browns are expected to select Myles Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick, and the common belief is that they need to get ahead of the Jets if they want a shot at drafting Trubisky. If Cleveland can’t work out a trade with New York, the Tennessee Titans make sense at No. 5. While the San Francisco 49ers (No. 2) and Chicago Bears (No. 3) are also said to be interested in trading back, La Canfora notes that teams do not believe they would draft a quarterback anyhow. Updating his report from Tuesday, NFL Network’s Michael Silver says the Browns have spoken with at least four teams about moving into the top eight from No. 12.

I can now update my report yesterday: The Browns have contacted at least four teams with top 8 picks about possibly moving up from 12. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 26, 2017