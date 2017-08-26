Jets start Christian Hackenberg in all-important third preseason game

Aug 26, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) during pre game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.  William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports

In what isn’t too much of a surprise, Christian Hackenberg will get first-team reps for the Giants in the team’s all-important third preseason game.

If the decision to start Hackenberg against the New York Giants on Saturday is any indication, the second-year player will be under center when the New York Jets open up the regular season.

Though, the major surprise here is that free agent signing Josh McCown didn’t get in any pregame reps. Instead, they went to both Hackenberg and Bryce Petty. This is also a strong indication of where the Jets view their odd quarterback situation to be at heading into the season.

Hackenberg has been a complete and utter mess thus far this summer. He struggled with accuracy during the off-season program and seemingly fell out of favor big time within the organization. Even then, the Jets are likely at the point where they want to see what they have in the young signal caller.

QUIZ: Name every QB to start at least one game for the New York Jets since 1992
Updated August 23, 2017  |  Total tries: 848  |  Average Score: 7.9 out of 22  (36%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Since the 1992 NFL season, the New York Jets have started 22 different quarterbacks under center. How many can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!

CLUE: GAMES STARTED / JERSEY NUMBER(S)

Score:
0/22
Time:
5:00
62 / #6
Mark Sanchez
61 / #10
Chad Pennington
61 / #16
Vinny Testaverde
42 / #7
Boomer Esiason
30 / #7
Geno Smith
27 / #14
Ryan Fitzpatrick
20 / #14
Neil O'Donnell
16 / #4
Brett Favre
13 / #8
Browning Nagle
9 / #18, #6
Ray Lucas
9 / #6, #11
Kellen Clemens
9 / #5
Brooks Bollinger
8 / #14, #4
Glenn Foley
7 / #7
Frank Reich
6 / #3
Rick Mirer
4 / #9
Bryce Petty
4 / #6
Bubby Brister
3 / #17
Quincy Carter
3 / #7
Ken O'Brien
3 / #1
Michael Vick
2 / #10
Jack Trudeau
1 / #14
Greg McElroy
