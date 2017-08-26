Jets start Christian Hackenberg in all-important third preseason game

If the decision to start Hackenberg against the New York Giants on Saturday is any indication, the second-year player will be under center when the New York Jets open up the regular season.

Though, the major surprise here is that free agent signing Josh McCown didn’t get in any pregame reps. Instead, they went to both Hackenberg and Bryce Petty. This is also a strong indication of where the Jets view their odd quarterback situation to be at heading into the season.

Hackenberg has been a complete and utter mess thus far this summer. He struggled with accuracy during the off-season program and seemingly fell out of favor big time within the organization. Even then, the Jets are likely at the point where they want to see what they have in the young signal caller.