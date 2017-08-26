Jets start Christian Hackenberg in all-important third preseason game

In what isn’t too much of a surprise, Christian Hackenberg will get first-team reps for the Giants in the team’s all-important third preseason game.
In warmups, Christian Hackenberg is getting the first reps with the Jets first team O. He's apparently going to start, as we all suspected.
— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 26, 2017
If the decision to start Hackenberg against the New York Giants on Saturday is any indication, the second-year player will be under center when the New York Jets open up the regular season.
Though, the major surprise here is that free agent signing Josh McCown didn’t get in any pregame reps. Instead, they went to both Hackenberg and Bryce Petty. This is also a strong indication of where the Jets view their odd quarterback situation to be at heading into the season.
Hackenberg has been a complete and utter mess thus far this summer. He struggled with accuracy during the off-season program and seemingly fell out of favor big time within the organization. Even then, the Jets are likely at the point where they want to see what they have in the young signal caller.
TEAMS: New York Jets
Since the 1992 NFL season, the New York Jets have started 22 different quarterbacks under center. How many can you name in five minutes?
Good luck!
CLUE: GAMES STARTED / JERSEY NUMBER(S)
0/22
5:00
|
|
