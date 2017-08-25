Jim Brown comes down hard on national anthem protests

Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown appreciates the work Colin Kaepernick has done to call attention to issues of social injustice, but the NFL legend is strongly opposed to what has become the preferred form of protest for players around the league.

In an interview with The Post Game, Brown said he wants to “be in (Kaepernick’s) corner” but does not like seeing anyone kneel or sit during the national anthem.

“I’m going to give you the real deal: I’m an American,” Brown said. “I don’t desecrate my flag and my national anthem. I’m not gonna do anything against the flag and national anthem. I’m going to work within those situations. But this is my country, and I’ll work out the problems, but I’ll do it in an intelligent manner.”

Brown said he would like to see players doing more than what he perceives as disrespecting the American flag. You could certainly argue that Kaepernick has done a lot, as he has pledged $1 million to community organizations. Others feel that kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” helps keep an important conversation going.

While Kaepernick and other players are exercising their right to the freedom of expression, Brown questions whether that can be balanced with being committed to your employer.

“Colin has to make up his mind whether he’s truly an activist or he’s a football player,” Brown said. “Football is commercial. You have owners. You have fans. And you want to honor that if you’re making that kind of money. …

“You have to understand there’s intelligence that’s involved, OK? I can’t be two things at once that contradict each other. If I sign for money, then the people I sign with, they have rules and regulations.”

Brown, who is considered one of the greatest players to ever live, has supported players far more controversial than Kaepernick. Apparently protesting the national anthem strikes a nerve with the Hall of Famer.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

