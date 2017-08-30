Jim Irsay not guaranteeing Andrew Luck will play in opener

This development shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Luck had shoulder surgery in January and opened training camp on the PUP list. He still has not been removed from the list, which means he has not been practicing with the team.

At this point, it seems unlikely that the 27-year-old would be ready to throw in Week 1 when he hasn’t even practiced with his team yet in camp. Scott Tolzien would likely start if Luck is unable to play in the team’s Week 1 opener against the Rams.