Jim Irsay not guaranteeing Andrew Luck will play in opener

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Larry Brown  |  Last updated 8/30/17

Colts owner Jim Irsay wouldn't say whether or not quarterback Andrew Luck will be ready to play come Week 1. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Signs continue to point to Andrew Luck potentially missing Week 1 of the NFL season.

According to the Indianapolis Star’s Zak Keefer, Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke at a Colts kickoff luncheon Wednesday and gave no guarantees about Luck’s availability for Week 1.

This development shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Luck had shoulder surgery in January and opened training camp on the PUP list. He still has not been removed from the list, which means he has not been practicing with the team.

At this point, it seems unlikely that the 27-year-old would be ready to throw in Week 1 when he hasn’t even practiced with his team yet in camp. Scott Tolzien would likely start if Luck is unable to play in the team’s Week 1 opener against the Rams.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Jim IrsayAndrew Luck
TEAMS: Indianapolis Colts
