Jim Irsay: Odds against Andrew Luck playing in Week 1

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 9/1/17

Aug 13, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck watches on the sidelines during a game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.  Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

There has been a whole lot of smoke and mirrors this offseason when it comes to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Head coach Chuck Pagano maintains he has yet to see his star quarterback make a single throw since undergoing surgery to repair his torn labrum in January. Yet general manager Chris Ballard has maintained Luck might be able to play in Week 1 and won’t start the season on the PUP list.

Adding a bit more mud to these waters, Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke up about Luck’s availability following the team’s 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

“I would say, again, the odds are most likely he probably won’t open up against the Rams,” Irsay said, per Mike Wells of ESPN. “But let me be clear about it: In our own minds, it’s something we haven’t ruled out. We’re going to see where he’s at. It would be awesome. We’re not talking Willis Reed here or something like [that].”

Irsay also said Luck has had “No setbacks. Everything is going well. It’s just a question of each individual’s different. When do they feel like they’re ready.”

He also made it very clear the Colts are approaching the entire thing with the next decade in mind, not necessarily the 2017 season.

“He will take the field when he is ready, when he is 100 percent ready to go. OK? This is for the next 12, 14 years. This is not something that we’re going to hurry or anything along those lines.”

The Colts are taking the proper approach here. Fans are freaking out a bit about the prospect of a lost season if Luck continues to remain sidelined as the season begins. And rightly so. This is a team that is deeply flawed in the wake of former general manager Ryan Grigson’s awful roster moves the past handful of years.

Without Luck to keep the offense scoring points, the Colts will tank, and tank hard.

But in the long run, keeping Luck out of the lineup until he’s 100 percent healthy and ready to absorb blows — he’ll definitely get hammered playing behind the team’s porous offensive line — is the smart thing to do.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Jim IrsayAndrew Luck
TEAMS: Indianapolis Colts
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Seahawks pull off monster trade for Jets' Sheldon Richardson

Jim Irsay: Odds against Andrew Luck playing in Week 1

Dan Gilbert reportedly ‘fixated’ on LeBron's future with Cavs

Kyrie Irving assesses his relationship with LeBron James

Le’Veon Bell reports to Steelers, signs franchise tender

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

NFC West preview: Will the Seahawks and Cardinals soar highest?

15 NFL veterans that could be released this weekend

What makes Stephen Curry the second best player in the NBA?

Adam Gase: ‘No idea’ when to expect Jarvis Landry resolution

NFL: Goodell knew investigator recommended no Elliott suspension

Les Miles leaves in middle of TV segment to use restroom

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Is Giancarlo Stanton slugging his way out of Miami?' quiz

Who won the US Open the year you were born?

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
Colts News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.