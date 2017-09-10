Watt's great-grandmother wore NFL star's jersey to church

If you’ve been keeping tabs on J.J. Watt lately then you know he’s been working tirelessly to help assist in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

After starting out asking people to help him raise $200,000, Watt’s YouCaring account has raised over $31 million the past two weeks. He’s also organized truckloads worth of relief help and has been a beacon of hope to many in the greater Houston area in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.