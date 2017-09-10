Watt's great-grandmother wore NFL star's jersey to church

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 9/10/17

J.J. Watt has provided a ray of hope for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Brett Coomer-Houston Chronicle/Pool Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK

If you’ve been keeping tabs on J.J. Watt lately then you know he’s been working tirelessly to help assist in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

After starting out asking people to help him raise $200,000, Watt’s YouCaring account has raised over $31 million the past two weeks. He’s also organized truckloads worth of relief help and has been a beacon of hope to many in the greater Houston area in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Not surprisingly, Watt’s great-grandmother Sophie Musial is extremely proud of him. So proud, in fact, that she went to church wearing a No. 99 jersey with the name “Great Grandma” on the back where “Watt” would normally be.

That’s just special right there. In addition to her support of Watt, it’s clear Musial is also proud to rep the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers, two teams that feature Watt’s siblings, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt.

J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

As fate would have it, they’re also going to be helping the Jags out by hosting them after the game as Hurricane Irma roars up the coast of Florida.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: J.J. Watt
TEAMS: Houston Texans
