JJ Watt gets huge ovation from Texans fans in first game back

Originally posted on The Sports Daily | By Matt Birch | Last updated 9/10/17
Texans fans gave J.J. Watt a thunderous ovation. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt is the heart and soul of the team, and fans know that.
That’s why Texans fans showered him with praise, in the form of a thunderous ovation, when he came out for player introductions before Sunday’s game against the Jaguars kicked off.
Watt seemed to feed off their energy, and it was a great moment. Check it out:
Awesome.
