J.J. Watt opens up about being in public with Kealia Ohai

Apr 16, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (left) and US Women's National Soccer Team player Kealia Ohai (right) watch during practice before game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Needless to say, he’s still getting used to the idea of being in a private relationship that gets so much public attention. But he’s making progress.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been dating another pro athlete, Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai, for over one year now . Although, he very recently opened up about the relationship with Ohai after keeping it under wraps, back in January.

ICYMI: @JJWatt says he & girlfriend, @HoustonDash star @KealiaOhai ,getting comfortable with the fact their fans are fascinated by the couple pic.twitter.com/dgnw43jVSQ

Watt had nothing but sweet and endearing things to say about his girlfriend. When he watches her play soccer and she scores, he says it feels the same as if he is scoring. The compliments just kept flowing from Watt, who smiled from ear-to-ear while describing Ohai.

Sweet, beautiful and successful were just a few adjectives Watt threw out about his sweetheart

Watt must be quite smitten.

He will return for the 2017 season in complete health — provided nothing else happens in the meantime — after surgeries to both his back and groin. He recently said he has no desire to retire from football anytime soon.

We wish Watt success, both in his dating and professional football life.