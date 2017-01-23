J.J. Watt opens up about being in public with Kealia Ohai

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been dating another pro athlete, Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai, for over one year now. Although, he very recently opened up about the relationship with Ohai after keeping it under wraps, back in January.
Needless to say, he’s still getting used to the idea of being in a private relationship that gets so much public attention. But he’s making progress.
ICYMI: @JJWatt says he & girlfriend, @HoustonDash star @KealiaOhai,getting comfortable with the fact their fans are fascinated by the couple pic.twitter.com/dgnw43jVSQ
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 5, 2017
Watt had nothing but sweet and endearing things to say about his girlfriend. When he watches her play soccer and she scores, he says it feels the same as if he is scoring. The compliments just kept flowing from Watt, who smiled from ear-to-ear while describing Ohai.
Sweet, beautiful and successful were just a few adjectives Watt threw out about his sweetheart
Watt must be quite smitten.
He will return for the 2017 season in complete health — provided nothing else happens in the meantime — after surgeries to both his back and groin. He recently said he has no desire to retire from football anytime soon.
We wish Watt success, both in his dating and professional football life.
TEAMS: Houston Texans
The Houston Texans came into the NFL in 2002 as an expansion team. While they have only had four head coaches, these coaches have struggled to elevate the team above mediocrity, winning the AFC South four times in fifteen years and yielding only three playoff-game wins. How many of the leaders of the Texans can you name?
Clue: Years Active
0/4
1:00
|
|
Texans News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)