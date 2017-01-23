J.J. Watt opens up about being in public with Kealia Ohai

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 5/5/17

Apr 16, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (left) and US Women's National Soccer Team player Kealia Ohai (right) watch during practice before game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center.  Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been dating another pro athlete, Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai, for over one year now. Although, he very recently opened up about the relationship with Ohai after keeping it under wraps, back in January.

Needless to say, he’s still getting used to the idea of being in a private relationship that gets so much public attention. But he’s making progress.

Watt had nothing but sweet and endearing things to say about his girlfriend. When he watches her play soccer and she scores, he says it feels the same as if he is scoring. The compliments just kept flowing from Watt, who smiled from ear-to-ear while describing Ohai.

Sweet, beautiful and successful were just a few adjectives Watt threw out about his sweetheart

Watt must be quite smitten.

He will return for the 2017 season in complete health — provided nothing else happens in the meantime — after surgeries to both his back and groin. He recently said he has no desire to retire from football anytime soon.

We wish Watt success, both in his dating and professional football life.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: J.J. Watt
TEAMS: Houston Texans
QUIZ: Name every head coach in the history of the Houston Texans
Posted January 23, 2017  |  Total tries: 409  |  Average Score: 2.6 out of 4  (65%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

The Houston Texans came into the NFL in 2002 as an expansion team. While they have only had four head coaches, these coaches have struggled to elevate the team above mediocrity, winning the AFC South four times in fifteen years and yielding only three playoff-game wins. How many of the leaders of the Texans can you name?

Clue: Years Active

Score:
0/4
Time:
1:00
2002–2005
Dom Capers
2006–2013
Gary Kubiak
2013
Wade Phillips
2014–
Bill O'Brien
