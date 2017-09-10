JJ Watt suffered dislocated finger against Jaguars

By Steve DelVecchio | Last updated 9/10/17
JJ Watt missed most of the 2016 season because of a significant injury, so Houston Texans fans were not thrilled to see him wincing in pain during the first regular season game of the year. Fortunately, Watt only hurt his finger this time around.
Watt reportedly suffered a dislocated finger while trying to help his teammates stop Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette from plunging into the end zone.
Looks like a dislocated finger for Watt.
— John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) September 10, 2017
Watt was seen jogging to the locker room, but it would be a surprise if he missed any time. The Texans were stunned by the Jaguars in the first half and fell into a 19-0 hole, so they can’t afford to have their best defender sitting on the sideline for any extended period of time.
