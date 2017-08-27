John Harbaugh promises Joe Flacco will be ready Week 1

There’s still no sign of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco anywhere near a football field, but coach John Harbaugh is steadfast in his belief that there will be no issue once the regular season starts.
Harbaugh said Saturday after Baltimore’s preseason win over Buffalo that Flacco, who is battling a back injury, is definitely going to be ready for the regular season opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 10.
“I’m not going to stand up here and answer that question every single day,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “He will be back for the Bengals game, I promise you that.”
Harbaugh said that Flacco will not practice this week but is “on schedule” to return for the regular season.
The Ravens have made it clear all along that their quarterback will not feature during the preseason, but will play the season opener. At no point have they deviated from that.
