Harbaugh promises Flacco will be ready for Week 1

Last updated 8/27/17

Joe Flacco is still expected to be under center in Week 1. Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Flacco hasn’t been able to practice with the team since the start of training camp when it was revealed he was dealing with a back injury. Since then, backup Ryan Mallett has made a big mess of things, both in practice and in games. Not surprisingly, Baltimore Ravens fans and the media have big questions about when Flacco will finally make his return.

Head coach John Harbaugh is sick and tired of answering questions about when Joe Flacco will be back at practice, but he knows when he’ll play.

Speaking to media after Baltimore’s Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Harbaugh promised his starter would be on the field for Week 1. Though, he refused to say when Flacco will start practicing.

“I’m not going to stand up here and answer that question every single day,” Harbaugh said, per WNST.net. “He’ll be back for the Bengals game. I promise you that.”

There are just two weeks between now and then. Flacco is a tenured veteran and knows Marty Mornhinweg’s offense. So there’s not a huge concern he’ll struggle to run the offense even after missing all of training camp. However, it stands to reason he’ll be rusty out of the gate. He hasn’t been able to get synced up with his receivers or develop any chemistry with new teammate Jeremy Maclin.

The Ravens desperately need Flacco to get back to 100 percent and stay healthy through the season. Without him, they have no chance of breaking out of their recent slump, having missed the playoffs the past two years running. It’s going to be an interesting season, to say the least. Baltimore has been hit with some devastating injuries on the offensive side of the ball already and could be looking at another mediocre campaign, even if Flacco does play all year.

