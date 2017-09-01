John Ross could reportedly miss Week 1 with knee injury

By Steve DelVecchio  |  Last updated 9/1/17

Aug 31, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Bengals wide receiver John Ross (5) walks back to the locker room at the end of the first quarter during a game against the Colts Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals knew they were taking a risk when they drafted John Ross given the speedy wide receiver’s injury history, and it sounds like that risk may not be paying off — at least for right now.

Ross, who missed the start of training camp after undergoing shoulder surgery, suffered a knee injury in Thursday night’s preseason finale. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, he may not be able to play in Week 1.

Ross took part in his first full practice just a couple of weeks ago, so it must be frustrating for both him and the team that he is hurt again. The No. 9 overall pick battled injuries to both of his knees while in college at Washington.

Fans have been excited about watching Ross play since he set a record with his 40-yard dash time at the Scouting Combine earlier this year. Unfortunately, it sounds like we’re going to have to wait for him to make his NFL debut.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

