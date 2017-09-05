John Ross reportedly expected to be out through Week 2

By Steve DelVecchio | Last updated 9/5/17
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross is not expected to suit up for his team’s Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, and the rookie could be looking at a multi-week absence.
Ross suffered a sprained knee in Cincinnati’s preseason finale last week, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the injury is expected to keep him out on Sunday and likely in Week 2 as well.
The Bengals play the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football in Week 2, so it makes sense that they would hold Ross out for that game as well.
Ross, the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, battled injuries to both of his knees while in college at Washington. Fans have been excited about watching him play since he set a record with his 40-yard dash time at the Scouting Combine earlier this year. Unfortunately, it sounds like we’re going to have to wait for Ross to make his NFL debut.
