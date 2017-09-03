Which of these QBs are you taking this season?

The season is starting. Who do want for your quarterback?

DeShone Kizer, a rookie? Or the $18 million man, Brock Osweiler? Cleveland has already answered that question. But Cleveland has answered a lot of questions with the wrong answer since being reincarnated 18 years ago—Nine coaches and just one winning season since. Speaking of rookies, whatever happened to Tim Couch? Oh, and now the Broncos have Osweiler. What the?

Next stop, Chicago. Who do you want at quarterback?

Mitchell (Don’t Call Me Mitch) Trubisky? Or the $18 million man, Mike Glennon? Wait a minute. Why does $18 million keep coming up? And where is Rich Mirer these days? Cade McNown? Please tell me the latter is not dealing in illicitly issued handicapped parking stickers anymore. Go Bears!

And hello, Houston, You’ve got a problem. Or do you? Are you going with Tom (Too) Savage? Or Deshaun Watson, he of “I beat Alabama for the national title” fame? Tom “Too” of course is labeled so because The New England Patriots were apparently coveting the Pitt standout as the guy they would want to groom to eventually replace that Brady guy.

That’s why he was Tom “Too”, get it? Instead the Patriots, in their usual manner, went and got Jimmy Garoppolo and now they have their quarterback of the future. Unless Brady plays until he’s 45, Garoppolo’s out options and elects to g to Cleveland.

Nah…

Anyway, 45? Really? Wasn’t that Michael Jordan’s number when he came back? The first time? Where did that get him? At the time, that is. Maybe the Patriots are about to run out of options with Jimmy G, and intended to acquire Savage all along. We’ll see.

Wait a minute…isn’t Savage the replacement for Osweiler in Houston? Of course. Because Osweiler was supposed to be the man who took Cleveland back to the promised land. Eventually. Now we’ll see if Tom is the guy “to” take the Texans where Osweiler, Matt Schaub and and Dave Carr (yeah, Derek’s big brother) never could.

Hey, they drafted J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney for a reason. So they could bring in quarterback after quarterback to be—but not so many that will keep the man who could take them to the Super Bowl.

Also, I have not noticed either Watt or Clowney taking snaps from center lately. But you never know, right?

Plus, how much longer can the Redskins afford to have Kurt—uh, Kirk—Cousins playing quarterback and either just missing out or losing early in the playoffs? RG III, wherefore art thou?

Not worried about the Giants, though. Their quarterback shows up and plays and plays and plays, game after game after game. Unfortunately, unless he’s playing Brady in the Super Bowl, he’s throwing picks. But, not so many that will keep him out of the Hall of Fame.

So keep your scorecard handy. Who’s your quarterback? Can he take you to the promised land? Or is he Tom III?

Oh, yeah. Where’s that Kaepernick guy? He’s better than many starting quarterbacks and definitely better than most back-ups. Hopefully he’ll see a field this season. A playing field. Unless your team is satisfied with a former Arena Leaguer or a losing team’s backup, Kaepernick should be your quarterback this year.

Good luck with that. Just don’t take a knee during the National Anthem, I guess.