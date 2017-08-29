Julian Edelman grateful for 'love and support' after injury

By Jason Rowan | Last updated 8/29/17
Julian Edelman on Tuesday posted a heartfelt note of gratitude for the “unwavering love and support” he has received in the wake of a season-ending injury.
The New England Patriots wide receiver suffered a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee during last Friday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions. Edelman made sure to articulate appreciation for the support during an “extremely trying week.”
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 29, 2017
“To all of Pats Nation: This has been an extremely trying week. That being said, the amount of support I have received since Friday night is truly humbling. I will approach this rehab process the only way I know how, with everything I have, to make sure I come back stronger than ever.
“Thank you to everyone for your unwavering love and support.
“Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.
“#GoPats”
The loss of Edelman is without question a devastating blow for the Patriots. But the team has proved time and time again that it can overcome such setbacks. The wide receiver corps consisting of newcomer Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola nevertheless has its work cut out for it in replacing Tom Brady’s security blanket.
The Patriots have long maintained a “Next Man Up” mentality. Expect the team to exhibit that exact philosophy in the wake of Edelman’s season-ending injury.
