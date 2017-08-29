Julian Edelman grateful for 'love and support' after injury

Originally posted on Sportress of Blogitude
By Jason Rowan  |  Last updated 8/29/17

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman suffered an ACL injury in the preseason. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Edelman on Tuesday posted a heartfelt note of gratitude for the “unwavering love and support” he has received in the wake of a season-ending injury.

The New England Patriots wide receiver suffered a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee during last Friday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions. Edelman made sure to articulate appreciation for the support during an “extremely trying week.”

“To all of Pats Nation: This has been an extremely trying week. That being said, the amount of support I have received since Friday night is truly humbling. I will approach this rehab process the only way I know how, with everything I have, to make sure I come back stronger than ever.

“Thank you to everyone for your unwavering love and support.

“Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.

“#GoPats”

The loss of Edelman is without question a devastating blow for the Patriots. But the team has proved time and time again that it can overcome such setbacks. The wide receiver corps consisting of newcomer Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola nevertheless has its work cut out for it in replacing Tom Brady’s security blanket.

The Patriots have long maintained a “Next Man Up” mentality. Expect the team to exhibit that exact philosophy in the wake of Edelman’s season-ending injury.

This article first appeared on Sportress of Blogitude and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Julian Edelman
TEAMS: New England Patriots
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Every player who has caught a touchdown pass from Tom Brady
Updated January 10, 2017  |  Total tries: 11825  |  Average Score: 15.9 out of 66  (24%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Tom Brady has thrown touchdown passes to 62 different players. How many can you name? The number of touchdowns caught by each player is listed. All stats are current through the end of the 2015 NFL season.

Score:
0/66
Time:
10:00
67
Rob Gronkowski
39
Randy Moss
34
Wes Welker
24
Deion Branch
24
Julian Edelman
18
Aaron Hernandez
17
Daniel Graham
17
Ben Watson
16
David Patten
15
Troy Brown
13
Christian Fauria
12
David Givens
10
Kevin Faulk
9
James White
8
Danny Amendola
8
Mike Vrabel
7
Brandon LaFell
7
Shane Vereen
6
Martellus Bennett
6
Jabar Gaffney
6
Tim Wright
4
Reche Caldwell
4
Scott Chandler
4
Aaron Dobson
4
Bethel Johnson
4
Brandon Lloyd
4
Donte Stallworth
4
Kenbrell Thompkins
4
Danny Woodhead
3
Doug Gabriel
3
Chris Hogan
3
Chad Jackson
3
Antowain Smith
3
Jermaine Wiggins
2
Sam Aiken
2
Chris Baker
2
Brandon Bolden
2
Kyle Brady
2
Alge Crumpler
2
Corey Dillon
2
Tim Dwight
2
Marc Edwards
2
Donald Hayes
2
Dion Lewis
2
Keshawn Martin
2
Brandon Tate
1
Tom Ashworth
1
LeGarrette Blount
1
Larry Centers
1
Cam Cleeland
1
Andre Davis
1
James Develin
1
Heath Evans
1
Michael Floyd
1
Terry Glenn
1
Michael Hoomanawanui
1
Chad Johnson
1
Charles Johnson
1
Matt Lengel
1
Laurence Maroney
1
Matthew Mulligan
1
Patrick Pass
1
Nate Solder
1
David Thomas
1
Brian Tyms
1
Dedric Ward
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Rockets owner ups Harvey relief donation from $4M to $10M

Jones reiterates that there is ‘no evidence’ against Elliott

Report: Browns ‘aggressively’ looking to trade Joe Haden

Brian Kelly: ‘Things will be drastically different’ in 2017

Rangers GM responds to criticism over not switching series with Astros

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

How long will the Patriots' terrific turnover tale continue?

J.J. Watt raises goal for Houston Hurricane relief to $1.5 million

Colts poised to occupy AFC South cellar in 2017

Could Brian Cashman leave the Yankees for Derek Jeter's Marlins?

Reporter: Cavs possibly planned Irving-Thomas trade stalemate

Report: Ezekiel Elliott has 'very good chance' to play Week 1

MORE STORIES >>

Why each team will or will not win the Super Bowl

The 'Just shorten the preseason already' quiz

10 teams that could dethrone the New England Patriots in 2017

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor through the years

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

The 25 most purchased pay-per-view boxing matches of all time

2017 NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

MORE STORIES >>
Patriots News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Just shorten the preseason already' quiz

10 teams that could dethrone the New England Patriots in 2017

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

The most over-hyped events in sports history

BIG3 championship preview: Could the year end in an upset?

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

2017 NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.