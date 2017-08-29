Jurrell Casey signs $60 million contract extension with Titans

Jurrell Casey is getting paid.

Casey signed a new contract extension with the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Friday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says it’s for four years at $60.4 million, with $40 million guaranteed. That’s a huge chunk of guaranteed money for the defensive lineman.

Casey has made two straight Pro Bowls and played in all but two games during his NFL career. He was a third-round pick by the Titans out of USC in 2011.

Casey has recorded 33 career sacks, including 12 the past two seasons.

The Titans have to love Casey’s work ethic. Not satisfied with his two straight Pro Bowls, Casey worked even harder on his strength during the offseason and says he’s gotten stronger.

“I am 10 times stronger than I was,” Casey said, via the Titans’ official site. “A lot of times I looked at the film (this offseason) and you see a lot of plays you can make. If you stay in your gap and use proper technique, if you have a little more oomph, then that is one split second in making the play and not making the play.

“I want to make sure I make every play I possibly can.”

Casey and the Titans will begin practice at training camp on Saturday.