Kenny Golladay made a ridiculous diving TD catch, pick him up on fantasy football waivers

Originally posted on The Sports Daily  |  By Matt Birch  |  Last updated 9/10/17

Whoa. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions appear to have found a steal in WR Kenny Golladay, who the team drafted in the third round earlier this year.

Golladay turned heads when he hauled in two touchdown passes in his first preseason game against the Colts, and he did not disappoint in his first career regular-season NFL game, either.

He flashed his speed and athleticism on one particular play in the fourth quarter, when he hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass from Matt Stafford. The Lions quarterback led him a bit, but Golladay calmly dived and hauled the football in with no problems at all.

Golladay finished with four catches for 69 yards — including two touchdowns — so hit the fantasy football waiver wire and pick him up if he’s available.


Lions News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.

This article first appeared on The Sports Daily and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Matthew StaffordKenny Golladay
TEAMS: Detroit Lions
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name the receiving leader for every season of the NFL in the Super Bowl Era
Updated January 5, 2017  |  Total tries: 3520  |  Average Score: 20.4 out of 51  (40%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

40 receivers have lead the league in receiving yards during the regular season in the Super Bowl Era of the NFL. How many of them can you name?

Clue: Year - Number of receiving yards

Score:
0/51
Time:
10:00
1966 - 1,266
Pat Studstill
1967 - 1,265
Ben Hawkins
1968 - 1,074
Roy Jefferson
1969 - 1,116
Harold Jackson
1970 - 1,100
Gene Washington
1971 - 1,110
Otis Taylor
1972 - 1,048
Harold Jackson
1973 - 1,116
Harold Carmichael
1974 - 1,092
Cliff Branch
1975 - 1,063
Ken Burrough
1976 - 1,112
Roger Carr
1977 - 870
Drew Pearson
1978 - 1,169
Wesley Walker
1979 - 1,237
Steve Largent
1980 - 1,340
John Jefferson
1981 - 1,358
Alfred Jenkins
1982 - 1,032
Wes Chandler
1983 - 1,409
Mike Quick
1984 - 1,555
Roy Green
1985 - 1,287
Steve Largent
1986 - 1,570
Jerry Rice
1987 - 1,117
J. T. Smith
1988 - 1,414
Henry Ellard
1989 - 1,483
Jerry Rice
1990 - 1,502
Jerry Rice
1991 - 1,523
Michael Irvin
1992 - 1,461
Sterling Sharpe
1993 - 1,503
Jerry Rice
1994 - 1,499
Jerry Rice
1995 - 1,848
Jerry Rice
1996 - 1,338
Isaac Bruce
1997 - 1,584
Rob Moore
1998 - 1,424
Antonio Freeman
1999 - 1,663
Marvin Harrison
2000 - 1,635
Torry Holt
2001 - 1,598
David Boston
2002 - 1,722
Marvin Harrison
2003 - 1,696
Torry Holt
2004 - 1,405
Muhsin Muhammad
2005 - 1,563
Steve Smith
2006 - 1,369
Chad Johnson
2007 - 1,510
Reggie Wayne
2008 - 1,575
Andre Johnson
2009 - 1,569
Andre Johnson
2010 - 1,448
Brandon Lloyd
2011 - 1,681
Calvin Johnson
2012 - 1,964
Calvin Johnson
2013 - 1,646
Josh Gordon
2014 - 1,698
Antonio Brown
2015 - 1,871
Julio Jones
2016 - 1,448
T.Y. Hilton
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Rams set NFL record in blowout win over Colts

Bills fans try to jump onto table while tailgating, fail miserably

WATCH: Chuck Pagano can't remember which team destroyed the Colts

Colts QB Scott Tolzien admits he deserved to be benched

Redskins, Eagles fans fight in stands during game

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Odell Beckham Jr. inactive for Week 1, could play in Week 2

WATCH: Kyle Shanahan channels inner Harbaugh in sideline meltdown

Levi's Stadium looked empty during Panthers-49ers game

Report: David Johnson suffered sprained wrist in Week 1

Scott Tolzien benched for Jacoby Brissett as Colts get blown out

Allen Robinson reportedly suffered ‘significant’ knee injury

MORE STORIES >>

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

Way-too-early college bowl projections

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
Lions News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.