Key injuries following NFL Week 1
Posted 14 hours ago
The NFL is a war of attrition, and that was certainly the case in Week 1. The following slideshow features the most prominent injuries from Week 1, as of Sunday night.
PLAYERS: Benny Cunningham, Tarik Cohen, Jerrell Freeman, Sammy Watkins, Orlando Scandrick, Stephon Tuitt
TEAMS: Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers
