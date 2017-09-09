Key injuries going into NFL Week 1
Posted 1 day ago
The NFL regular season finally kicks off this week, but there are already plenty of injury concerns. Some will keep players out to begin the season, while others could hamper players' performances.
So which injuries could have the biggest impacts in Week 1? Here are some of the biggest health concerns as the NFL season kicks off.
PLAYERS: Odell Beckham Jr., Deone Bucannon, Myles Garrett, Eddie Goldman, Kenny Golladay, George Kittle, Cooper Kupp, Kyle Long, Andrew Luck, Khalil Mack, Jordan Matthews, Braxton Miller, Malcolm Mitchell, Steven Nelson, Thomas Rawls, John Ross, Demaryius Thomas, T.J. Yeldon
TEAMS: New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars
TEAMS: New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars
MORE FROM YARDBARKER
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
Follow us on Twitter
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.