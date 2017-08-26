Key position battles for the Washington Redskins

At inside linebacker, Will Compton and Mason Foster led the charge last season. Unfortunately, for a position that is meant to be the quarterback of the defense, they led the squad to one of the worst defenses in the NFC, and changes might fall in their position. This offseason the Redskins brought in Pro Bowl linebacker Zach Brown, who led the AFC in tackle just last season. This level of success was only for one season, but he has continued his stellar play in camp, and is making a play for incumbent Will Compton’s spot. Brown is starting with first team along with Mason Foster in camp, and he is starting preseason games now as well. Unfortunately, Compton is a fan favorite and a captain on the team after working his way through the ranks, starting as an undrafted free agent and working scout teams. Compton still appears to be a locker room favorite as well, as he is always joking with his teammates, but his shot at keeping the starting position might fade with a few good performances out of Zach Brown.

At running back, the Redskins have had issues for a few seasons now. Ever since Alfred Morris’s production dropped after the departure of Mike Shanahan, the team has gone through players like Pierre Thomas, Matt Jones, Robert Kelley, Mack Brown, Chris Thompson, and this draft they selected Samaje Perine. Chris Thompson is pretty cemented in his third down back role. I personally think he is the most talented running back on the roster, and even Head Coach Jay Gruden acknowledges his ability, however his durability will limit his play time. That leaves the first and second down running back position up for grabs. Rob Kelley won the task last season when the team was unable to create consistency with Matt Jones. “Fat Rob” comes in as the starter, but draft pick Samaje Perine is not far behind, and Mack Brown has shown flashes of good play on the field. The position battle will be worked out further into the preseason and fans will likely see a lot of all of them throughout the season.

The defensive end position was reshuffled by the loss of Chris Baker, and the Redskins quickly acquired Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee. These guys were signed to big contracts and expected to step into the starting role quickly, however they have been disappointing in camp. Terrell McClain has been the most disappointing, rarely showing up in the defensive line rotation. If it weren’t for his contract, some speculate he could be a roster cut. McGee, along with Ziggy Hood, Matt Ioannidis, rookie Jonathan Allen, and Anthony Lanier, have been the main defensive linemen leading the charge. This position battle will be an important one, as the team is looking to turn around their dreadful run defense from last season.

Finally, we come to outside linebacker. This pass rushing position will be the most fun to watch this season, as there is so much talent still on the team. Even after Trent Murphy went down with a torn ACL in the preseason, there are still four outside linebackers capable of making a big impact, as well as one under the radar free agent signing who could surprisingly see the field this season. Ryan Kerrigan is the returning Pro Bowl pass rusher, and he will likely put up another impressive season barring any injuries. He’s an easy lock for the starting lineup. Besides him, Preston Smith, Junior Galette, and rookie Ryan Anderson are looking to see the field this season. Preston Smith ended his rookie season two years ago with a flurry of sacks, but wasn’t able to carry that momentum into last season. If he can reach his potential, he could see the starting lineup, but as of right now he is battling with (hopefully) returning Junior Galette. Redskins fans know Galette’s name, but have yet to see his game as the past two seasons for him have ended before they began. He is coming off his second achilles tendon tear in as many years, but if he can return to his former glory, he could be the best pass rusher on the team. Meanwhile, Ryan Anderson is soaking up all the information he can from defensive coordinator Greg Manusky. He was praised earlier this year for his football IQ and could quickly develop into a solid NFL talent. In addition to these guys, the team signed veteran Chris Carter. He has earned a reputation for a great motor and he could make the team for his contributions on special teams. In addition to that, he has impressed in the preseason, putting up 1.5 sacks so far. While he likely won’t see the starting lineup, it’ll be interesting to see his contribution.

As the preseason wraps up, there will be a lot of opportunity for these guys to show what they’re worth, and these position battles bring out the best in the players. It will be important to fill in these positions as they have been positions with issues in the past, so Coach Jay Gruden has some important decisions to make.