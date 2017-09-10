Key Week 1 storylines for the Baltimore Ravens

Since the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, it has been the Bengals who have dominated this divisional rivalry. Cincinnati has won six of the eight games following that championship which included a five game winning streak stretching from 2013-2016. Playing in Paul Brown Stadium, the stats only get worse for the Ravens as they have lost five straight games, and seven of their last eight, in southeast Ohio. Though they are not necessarily the Ravens biggest rival, Cincinnati has proven to be an achilles heel guaranteeing a loss or two every season for Baltimore. In order to win on the road for the first time in over five years, the Ravens will have to play a complete, four quarter game which has been difficult to come by against the Bengals in recent years.

Return of the Running Game

It wasn’t just All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda‘s affirmation of faith Wednesday that “[the Baltimore Ravens are] going to be committed to [the running game] more this year than ever” that put all eyes on the Baltimore backfield. With the addition of Danny Woodhead, loss due to injury of Alex Lewis, Nico Siragusa, and Kenneth Dixon, and further departures of Ricky Wagner and John Urschel, Baltimore will certainly carry a much different look on the ground as compared to the 2016 season. For all intents and purposes, this is a very good thing as 2016 was one of the worst rushing seasons the Ravens, a team known to be heavily reliant on the running game, have ever sustained. Although the passing game has steadily been improving over the past five years, rising from 18th to as high as 8th in the NFL, the ground game has regressed significantly to 28th in the NFL despite ranking 8th just as recently as 2014. While it is to be seen how Terrance West performs as the presumed bell cow of the team, the dynamic abilities of Danny Woodhead will bring a new, pass integrated dimension to the backfield. As the team who passed the ball more than any other in the NFL in 2016, a backfield that is more integrated into the passing game may provide a number of benefits.

New Look Defensive Front