Landry Jones may be the Pittsburgh Steelers best bet at backup quarterback

Landry Jones is a player who has not covered himself in glory in his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His selection in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in 2013 was hailed by many as a steal for a player who had the potential to develop into a franchise quarterback. Steelers fans have waited for Jones to become the player he was supposed to be, but, outside of small flashes, he has failed to deliver. When the Steelers drafted quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, it was as clear as sign as any that the Steelers conceded defeat with the Jones experiment. Dobbs is a mobile quarterback, with a sol

id arm and above average football IQ who, like Jones was four years ago, is believed to be the heir to Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh.

That said, if the season began today, Landry Jones would still be the team’s best bet as Roethlisberger’s backup in 2017. This statement may seem puzzling considering Jones hasn’t played a snap in Pittsburgh’s first two preseason games. But, based on Dobbs’ first two outings, Jones appears the safer bet. It is always unwise to read too much into preseason performances and overreact to minor developments, but in this instance it may prove more beneficial for the Steelers in the long run. In Dobbs’ first two appearances, he has gone a combined 18-34 for 170 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in six quarters of play. Dobbs’ three interceptions in particular were indicative of how the rookie may need more time to develop before assuming the backup role. One interception resulted from Dobbs staring down his receiver, one resulted from Dobbs spending too long in the pocket and having his throwing arm hit and one resulted from Dobbs trying to make a spectacular play while falling down when the smart option was to take a sack instead. Dobbs also has looked hesitant in his two games, and Todd Haley seems to be giving his rookie a limited playbook to work with. This isn’t to say that Dobbs shouldn’t be the Steelers backup going forward, but at this point in time, its best for his development if Jones assumes the backup role.

If Dobbs were to be the Steelers number two man, he would receive little, if any, reps during the regular season, which would negatively impact his development. He also has shown that he is not ready for NFL action quite yet, and the team would suffer if he were forced into action if Roethlisberger were to get hurt. Jones has been with the Steelers for four compete seasons, meaning he has a wider grasp of the playbook and would be less limited in an emergency role. Also, by allowing Jones to serve as a backup and Dobbs to play the role of scout team quarterback, he would actually receive more practice reps than Jones and could develop his confidence further as an NFL quarterback. The Steelers should understand that Dobbs is a long-term project, and as such, should allow him to develop slowly before forcing into too large a role too quickly. Landry Jones is a competent enough player to plug whatever holes appear before Dobbs is ready for a full NFL workload.