Bell congratulates Steelers GM on contract extension

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 8/31/17

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell congratulated Steelers GM Kevin Colbert on his contract extension. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

As holdout Le’Veon Bell prepares to report to Pittsburgh Steelers camp on Friday, the team might have sent a pretty strong message to the Pro Bowler.

Pittsburgh announced on Thursday that it has signed general manager Kevin Colbert to a contract extension through the 2020 season.

With the Steelers since 2000, Colbert has spent the past eight years as the team’s general manager. His extension comes after Pittsburgh also committed to head coach Mike Tomlin over the long-term.

If we were expecting some type of drama from Bell after Colbert’s extension was announced, we can throw that whole idea out the window. The star running back took to social media simply to congratulate his general manager on the extension.

It’s most definitely been a contentious environment surrounding Bell and the Steelers front office since they handed him the franchise tag tender during the spring.

For his part, Bell has been a holdout throughout training camp and the preseason. He also seemingly took to social media on Wednesday to demand $17 million annually on a new contract (more on that here).

At the very least, it looks like Bell is showing support for his general manager here. That could be a nice first step to renewed relations between the two sides.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: LeVeon Bell
TEAMS: Pittsburgh Steelers
