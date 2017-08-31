Bell congratulates Steelers GM on contract extension

It’s most definitely been a contentious environment surrounding Bell and the Steelers front office since they handed him the franchise tag tender during the spring.

For his part, Bell has been a holdout throughout training camp and the preseason. He also seemingly took to social media on Wednesday to demand $17 million annually on a new contract (more on that here).

At the very least, it looks like Bell is showing support for his general manager here. That could be a nice first step to renewed relations between the two sides.