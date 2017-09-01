Le’Veon Bell reports to Steelers, signs franchise tender

By Steve DelVecchio | Last updated 9/1/17
Le’Veon Bell is apparently a man of his word, as the star running back showed up to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ facility on Friday ready to work.
Bell, who had been holding out to express frustration with his contract situation, had previously said that he would join the team on Sept. 1. He kept his promise.
Le'Veon Bell just walked in #Steelers HQ. He waved. But, to my dismay, he did not bring any blizzards.
— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 1, 2017
Le'Veon Bell has arrived to sign his franchise tag. It hasn't been altered from my understanding. https://t.co/F0oSfhPodO
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2017
As expected, Bell will play out the 2017 season under the one-year, $12.1 million franchise tag. The Steelers will likely try to sign him to a long-term deal after the season, though one report indicated they already made him a fairly sizable offer.
While some may be concerned that Bell missed so much time in the preseason, this is the same player who missed the start of last season due to a suspension and returned to rack up more than 1,800 yards from scrimmage in just 12 games. Bell should be just fine.
TEAMS: Pittsburgh Steelers
|
|
Steelers News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.