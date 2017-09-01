Le’Veon Bell reports to Steelers, signs franchise tender

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports
By Steve DelVecchio  |  Last updated 9/1/17

Le'Veon Bell reported to the Steelers Sept. 1 just like he said he would. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Le’Veon Bell is apparently a man of his word, as the star running back showed up to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ facility on Friday ready to work.

Bell, who had been holding out to express frustration with his contract situation, had previously said that he would join the team on Sept. 1. He kept his promise.

As expected, Bell will play out the 2017 season under the one-year, $12.1 million franchise tag. The Steelers will likely try to sign him to a long-term deal after the season, though one report indicated they already made him a fairly sizable offer.

While some may be concerned that Bell missed so much time in the preseason, this is the same player who missed the start of last season due to a suspension and returned to rack up more than 1,800 yards from scrimmage in just 12 games. Bell should be just fine.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: LeVeon Bell
TEAMS: Pittsburgh Steelers
