Le'Veon Bell takes to social media, seemingly seeking $17 million annually

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 8/31/17

Bell called his shot, or rather, his target number. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell plans to return to his team on September 1. That’s fine and dandy. But Bell just recently took to social media seemingly demanding $17 million annually from the Steelers.

Give Bell’s Snapchat video a listen to hear him mention the number 17.

Bell also gave a shout-out to wide receiver Antonio Brown, and mentioned teammates Bud Dupree, Ryan Shazier and James Harrison in his tweet.

The fifth-year running back is demanding a huge raise. As he should considering his amazing accomplishments on the field. He is slated to play out 2017 under the franchise tender that will pay him $12.1 million.

Bell and the Steelers failed to come to an agreement on a contract that would have paid him slightly more than $12 million per year to lock him up long-term.

Bell has held out of the Steelers’ entire off-season program and throughout the preseason. The potential “17” that Bell is throwing out there is now higher than the reported $15 million he said he wanted earlier in August.

Things are complicated to say the least when it comes to an eventual solution.

Stay tuned.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: LeVeon Bell
TEAMS: Pittsburgh Steelers
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
10 SLIDES
10 teams that could dethrone the New England Patriots in 2017
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Brock Osweiler released by Browns

Report: Isaiah Thomas might be out until 2018

Texans still a year away from living up to potential

Martavis Bryant gets full reinstatement from NFL

Serena Williams reportedly gives birth to baby girl

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Seahawks pull off monster trade for Jets' Sheldon Richardson

Jim Irsay: Odds against Andrew Luck playing in Week 1

Dan Gilbert reportedly ‘fixated’ on LeBron's future with Cavs

Kyrie Irving assesses his relationship with LeBron James

Le’Veon Bell reports to Steelers, signs franchise tender

NFC West: Will the Seahawks and Cardinals soar highest?

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Is Giancarlo Stanton slugging his way out of Miami?' quiz

Who won the US Open the year you were born?

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
Steelers News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.