Le'Veon Bell takes to social media, seemingly seeking $17 million annually

Bell also gave a shout-out to wide receiver Antonio Brown, and mentioned teammates Bud Dupree, Ryan Shazier and James Harrison in his tweet.

The fifth-year running back is demanding a huge raise. As he should considering his amazing accomplishments on the field. He is slated to play out 2017 under the franchise tender that will pay him $12.1 million.

Bell and the Steelers failed to come to an agreement on a contract that would have paid him slightly more than $12 million per year to lock him up long-term.

Bell has held out of the Steelers’ entire off-season program and throughout the preseason. The potential “17” that Bell is throwing out there is now higher than the reported $15 million he said he wanted earlier in August.

Things are complicated to say the least when it comes to an eventual solution.

Stay tuned.