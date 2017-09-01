Le'Veon Bell takes to social media, seemingly seeking $17 million annually

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell plans to return to his team on September 1. That’s fine and dandy. But Bell just recently took to social media seemingly demanding $17 million annually from the Steelers.
Give Bell’s Snapchat video a listen to hear him mention the number 17.
here's y'all response from snapchat@AB84 @Bud_Dupree @RyanShazier @jharrison9292 @VinnyVidiVici98 #Hitrow 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/kAVWFLSt31— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) August 30, 2017
Bell also gave a shout-out to wide receiver Antonio Brown, and mentioned teammates Bud Dupree, Ryan Shazier and James Harrison in his tweet.
The fifth-year running back is demanding a huge raise. As he should considering his amazing accomplishments on the field. He is slated to play out 2017 under the franchise tender that will pay him $12.1 million.
Bell and the Steelers failed to come to an agreement on a contract that would have paid him slightly more than $12 million per year to lock him up long-term.
Bell has held out of the Steelers’ entire off-season program and throughout the preseason. The potential “17” that Bell is throwing out there is now higher than the reported $15 million he said he wanted earlier in August.
Things are complicated to say the least when it comes to an eventual solution.
Stay tuned.
