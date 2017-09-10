Levi's Stadium looked empty during Panthers-49ers game

Originally posted on The Sports Daily  |  By Matt Birch  |  Last updated 9/10/17

Fans disguised as seats? Perhaps. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

California teams struggling to fill seats seemed to be an underlying theme Sunday afternoon, and being that it was Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season, that’s a big deal.

Fans usually tend to be excited for season openers, but Rams fans clearly weren’t, judging by the turnout for their game against the Colts at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

But Levi’s Stadium was even more barren, if that’s even possible.

Check out this photo, which shows how empty the stadium was just before the second half kicked off.

And it’s not like fans were just getting up to stretch their legs, either. Check out these photos from the first half.

The rebuild is officially underway, and it’s going to be a long season for 49ers players and fans.


NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.

This article first appeared on The Sports Daily and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: San Francisco 49ersCarolina Panthers
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Kevin Sumlin to take legal action against sender of threatening letter

Dodgers' Justin Turner: We're the worst team in baseball right now

Jaguars WR Allen Robinson has torn ACL

Rams set NFL record in blowout win over Colts

Bills fans try to jump onto table while tailgating, fail miserably

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

WATCH: Chuck Pagano can't remember which team destroyed the Colts

Colts QB Scott Tolzien admits he deserved to be benched

Redskins, Eagles fans fight in stands during game

Odell Beckham Jr. inactive for Week 1, could play in Week 2

WATCH: Kyle Shanahan channels inner Harbaugh in sideline meltdown

Levi's Stadium looked empty during Panthers-49ers game

MORE STORIES >>

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

Way-too-early college bowl projections

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.