Levi's Stadium looked empty during Panthers-49ers game

California teams struggling to fill seats seemed to be an underlying theme Sunday afternoon, and being that it was Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season, that’s a big deal.
Fans usually tend to be excited for season openers, but Rams fans clearly weren’t, judging by the turnout for their game against the Colts at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
But Levi’s Stadium was even more barren, if that’s even possible.
Check out this photo, which shows how empty the stadium was just before the second half kicked off.
Second half kickoff pic.twitter.com/sEQgbtfJIq
— Ann Killion (@annkillion) September 10, 2017
And it’s not like fans were just getting up to stretch their legs, either. Check out these photos from the first half.
Santa Clara #CARvsSF #NFL RT @dustymcgowan: @[me] 3 mins left in the 1st qtr of week 1 and 49ers fans are fed up. pic.twitter.com/0GhK3u62iM
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) September 10, 2017
Couple more shots from Levi's. #NFL #CARvsSF (https://t.co/a6l6qlVAgm + https://t.co/RCuZSGsnqQ) pic.twitter.com/tr6BJqnSje
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) September 10, 2017
The rebuild is officially underway, and it’s going to be a long season for 49ers players and fans.
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.