Levi's Stadium looked empty during Panthers-49ers game

California teams struggling to fill seats seemed to be an underlying theme Sunday afternoon, and being that it was Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season, that’s a big deal.

Fans usually tend to be excited for season openers, but Rams fans clearly weren’t, judging by the turnout for their game against the Colts at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

But Levi’s Stadium was even more barren, if that’s even possible.

Check out this photo, which shows how empty the stadium was just before the second half kicked off.