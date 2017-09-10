Los Angeles Coliseum was literally empty for Colts-Rams game

Originally posted on The Sports Daily | By Matt Birch | Last updated 9/10/17
Not a ton of people at the Coliseum to greet their Rams. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles now has two NFL teams, and judging by the attendance for Sunday’s Colts-Rams game at the L.A. Coliseum, maybe they shouldn’t have any.
The stands were embarrassingly empty, which you can see in the video and photos below.
Good seats still available #ColtsvRams @WTHRcom #WTHR pic.twitter.com/pTIq5tdqJD
— dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 10, 2017
We know L.A. traffic is bad, but…
(: ruizphysique/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/im4hbuJJIN
— Stadium (@WatchStadium) September 10, 2017
#Rams #INDvsLAR RT @EPLSB: @[me] NFL fever in Los Angeles…. catch it! pic.twitter.com/t62Ui3W9a5
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) September 10, 2017
Good seats are still available, you guys!
