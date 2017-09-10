Los Angeles Coliseum was literally empty for Colts-Rams game

Originally posted on The Sports Daily  |  By Matt Birch  |  Last updated 9/10/17

Not a ton of people at the Coliseum to greet their Rams. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles now has two NFL teams, and judging by the attendance for Sunday’s Colts-Rams game at the L.A. Coliseum, maybe they shouldn’t have any.

The stands were embarrassingly empty, which you can see in the video and photos below.

Good seats are still available, you guys!


