Packers vets stick rookies with $34,000 dinner bill

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 8/26/17

That ain't right. Well, if you're a rookie, that is. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers veterans were in somewhat of a thirsty mood when they sat down for dinner with the team’s rookies on Friday night.

How about some Macallan 25 year scotch for yourself? Maybe a nice $1,500 bottle of wine?

Considering the vets weren’t paying, why not?

In what is becoming a tradition around the NFL, Packers rookies had to foot the entire $34,000 dinner bill when the team went out to The Capital Grille in Denver.

That’s so very nice of the rookies, not that they had much of a choice.

In addition to drinking like kings, Packers vets ate ribeyes, caviar and lobster bisque.

Unrelated, we’re pretty sure those serving the 90 men Friday night weren’t complaining about the tip. That’s almost $10,000 in cold hard cash right there.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

25 SLIDES
NFL players most likely to have breakout seasons in 2017
QUIZ: Name the top scorer in fantasy football each year since 1980
Updated August 16, 2017  |  Total tries: 1353  |  Average Score: 20.9 out of 37  (57%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Can you name the 24 players who scored the most fantasy football points every year since 1980?

CLUE: Year/Position/Points

NOTE: Standard scoring as per Pro Football Reference.

Score:
0/37
Time:
5:00
2016/QB/382
Aaron Rodgers
2015/QB/391
Cam Newton
2014/QB/358
Aaron Rodgers
2013/QB/414
Peyton Manning
2012/QB/346
Drew Brees
2011/QB/399
Aaron Rodgers
2010/RB/330
Arian Foster
2009/QB/351
Aaron Rodgers
2008/QB/305
Drew Brees
2007/QB/398
Tom Brady
2006/RB/427
LaDainian Tomlinson
2005/RB/364
Shaun Alexander
2004/QB/381
Daunte Culpepper
2003/RB/373
Priest Holmes
2002/RB/373
Priest Holmes
2001/RB/343
Marshall Faulk
2000/RB/381
Marshall Faulk
1999/QB/329
Kurt Warner
1998/QB/376
Steve Young
1997/RB/320
Barry Sanders
1996/QB/318
Brett Favre
1995/RB/365
Emmitt Smith
1994/QB/354
Steve Young
1993/QB/298
Steve Young
1992/RB/319
Emmitt Smith
1991/RB/288
Barry Sanders
1990/QB/357
Randall Cunningham
1989/QB/307
Don Majkowski
1988/QB/315
Randall Cunningham
1987/WR/251
Jerry Rice
1986/QB/320
Dan Marino
1985/RB/316
Marcus Allen
1984/QB/361
Dan Marino
1983/RB/341
Eric Dickerson
1982/RB/196
Marcus Allen
1981/QB/296
Dan Fouts
1980/RB/288
Billy Sims
