Packers vets stick rookies with $34,000 dinner bill

Green Bay Packers veterans were in somewhat of a thirsty mood when they sat down for dinner with the team’s rookies on Friday night.
How about some Macallan 25 year scotch for yourself? Maybe a nice $1,500 bottle of wine?
Considering the vets weren’t paying, why not?
In what is becoming a tradition around the NFL, Packers rookies had to foot the entire $34,000 dinner bill when the team went out to The Capital Grille in Denver.
What a dinner, I'm stuffed. Thanks #Rooks 😉 pic.twitter.com/PY9qUB3rvv— David Bakhtiari (@DBak69) August 26, 2017
That’s so very nice of the rookies, not that they had much of a choice.
In addition to drinking like kings, Packers vets ate ribeyes, caviar and lobster bisque.
Unrelated, we’re pretty sure those serving the 90 men Friday night weren’t complaining about the tip. That’s almost $10,000 in cold hard cash right there.
