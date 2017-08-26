Packers vets stick rookies with $34,000 dinner bill

Green Bay Packers veterans were in somewhat of a thirsty mood when they sat down for dinner with the team’s rookies on Friday night.

How about some Macallan 25 year scotch for yourself? Maybe a nice $1,500 bottle of wine?

Considering the vets weren’t paying, why not?

In what is becoming a tradition around the NFL, Packers rookies had to foot the entire $34,000 dinner bill when the team went out to The Capital Grille in Denver.