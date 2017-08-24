Magic Johnson already wants to buy suite in new Rams stadium

Just hours after the news broke that the St. Louis Rams will be moving to Los Angeles for the 2016 season and beyond, Magic Johnson showed his support.

The NBA legend took to Twitter to announce he’d be contacting Rams owner Stan Kroenke next week about buying one of the suites in the new stadium.

Next week I'll be calling Rams owner Stan Kroenke to ask him if I can buy a suite in the new stadium! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 13, 2016

The Rams will be building a new stadium in Inglewood, Calif. that should be ready to be unveiled for the 2019 NFL season.

Johnson is a co-owner of LAFC, the expansion MLS club that will start playing in 2018, and is an active member of the Los Angeles community.

He won’t be the last megastar who will be contacting Mr. Kroenke to purchase a suite soon. The city’s sports teams always receive heavy support from the many actors, directors and other big-time movers and shakers in the entertainment industry.

Until the new digs are ready for action, the Rams, and potentially the San Diego Chargers (or Oakland Raiders if the Chargers don’t choose to move after a year), will be playing their games at the LA Coliseum.

In an unrelated but really cool angle, this means Rams defensive end Chris Long will be playing on the same field that made his dad, Howie Long, famous during his playing days with the Los Angeles Raiders.