Man found guilty of murder in shooting outside Cowboys game

Marvin Rodriguez faces life in prison after being found guilty of murder in the shooting death of another man outside a Dallas Cowboys game back in 2015. Rodriguez, 30, shot Richard Sells in the neck during a fight in the parking lot of AT&T Stadium following a game against the New England Patriots in October of 2015.

“Prosecutor Michele Hartmann told jurors in her opening statement that Rodriguez pistol-whipped several people in the fight, which took place in Lot 10 of stadium parking, near Collins Street and Randol Mill Road,” the Star-Telegram reported. “She said Rodriguez then held the handgun to the head of Lester Peters, a tailgater from Lufkin.”

Rodriguez’s attorneys had argued that the man was acting in self defense and that he heard one of his brothers calling for help.

Violence at NFL games has become a major issue over the past few years. It led to the league cancelling the annual preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders in Northern California after multiple fatal incidents occurred. Though, this is the most high-profile of all recent cases.

The victim in this case was engaged to be married and was expecting a child.

