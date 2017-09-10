Marshawn Lynch interrupts Jack Del Rio's press conference for strange reason

Marshawn Lynch has had plenty of interesting moments as it relates to his time with the media — both before and after games — throughout his career. And even though he’s now playing for a new team since coming out of retirement, that clearly isn’t going to change.
We learned that when Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio was speaking to reporters after the game, and Lynch interrupted him with a question he probably deemed important, even though it wasn’t. Lynch was checking to make sure he met his media availability requirements, and here’s what he had to say:
“I was available for 3 minutes,” Lynch said. “They didn’t holler at me. I’m good, right?”
Marshawn Lynch interrupts Del Rio's time with Raiders media: "I was available for 3 minutes. They didn't holler at me. I'm good, right?" pic.twitter.com/BDQtprUYYR
— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 10, 2017
Lynch was just there so he didn’t get fined, probably.
Dating back to their founding in 1960, the Oakland Raiders have had 20 coaches in NFL franchise history. This list includes two Hall of Fame coaches, one Hall of Fame player and two Super Bowl winners. The team appears to be on a positive trajectory and recently ended a playoff drought after not fielding a contender since its last Super Bowl appearance in 2003. How many of the leaders of the Raiders can you name?
Clue: Years Active
Note: One coach had two stints with the team.
0/21
5:00
|
|
TEAMS: Oakland Raiders
