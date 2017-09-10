Marshawn Lynch interrupts Jack Del Rio's press conference for strange reason

Marshawn Lynch has had plenty of interesting moments as it relates to his time with the media — both before and after games — throughout his career. And even though he’s now playing for a new team since coming out of retirement, that clearly isn’t going to change.

We learned that when Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio was speaking to reporters after the game, and Lynch interrupted him with a question he probably deemed important, even though it wasn’t. Lynch was checking to make sure he met his media availability requirements, and here’s what he had to say:

“I was available for 3 minutes,” Lynch said. “They didn’t holler at me. I’m good, right?”