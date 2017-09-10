Marshawn Lynch interrupts Jack Del Rio's press conference for strange reason

Originally posted on The Sports Daily  |  By Matt Birch  |  Last updated 9/10/17

Marshawn is just a different kind of guy. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Marshawn Lynch has had plenty of interesting moments as it relates to his time with the media — both before and after games — throughout his career. And even though he’s now playing for a new team since coming out of retirement, that clearly isn’t going to change.

We learned that when Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio was speaking to reporters after the game, and Lynch interrupted him with a question he probably deemed important, even though it wasn’t. Lynch was checking to make sure he met his media availability requirements, and here’s what he had to say:

“I was available for 3 minutes,” Lynch said. “They didn’t holler at me. I’m good, right?”

Lynch was just there so he didn’t get fined, probably.


QUIZ: Name every head coach in the history of the Oakland Raiders
Posted January 24, 2017  |  Total tries: 632  |  Average Score: 9.6 out of 21  (46%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Dating back to their founding in 1960, the Oakland Raiders have had 20 coaches in NFL franchise history. This list includes two Hall of Fame coaches, one Hall of Fame player and two Super Bowl winners. The team appears to be on a positive trajectory and recently ended a playoff drought after not fielding a contender since its last Super Bowl appearance in 2003. How many of the leaders of the Raiders can you name?

Clue: Years Active

Note: One coach had two stints with the team.

Score:
0/21
Time:
5:00
1960–1961
Eddie Erdelatz
1961–1962
Marty Feldman
1962
Red Conkright
1963–1965
Al Davis
1966–1968
John Rauch
1969–1978
John Madden
1979–1987
Tom Flores
1988–1989
Mike Shanahan
1989–1994
Art Shell
1995–1996
Mike White
1997
Joe Bugel
1998–2001
Jon Gruden
2002–2003
Bill Callahan
2004–2005
Norv Turner
2006
Art Shell
2007–2008
Lane Kiffin
2008–2010
Tom Cable
2011
Hue Jackson
2012–2014
Dennis Allen
2014
Tony Sparano
2015–
Jack Del Rio
