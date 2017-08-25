Marshawn Lynch on young Raiders running backs: 'I'm their daddy'

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 8/25/17

Aug 19, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) stands on the sidelines during action against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum.  Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The things that come out of Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch’s mouth never cease to amaze us.

He is one of the veteran players of the bunch, so it is only appropriate that Lynch has taken to mentoring younger Raiders running backs.

But, only Lynch would term his leadership role in this manner.

“They’re all talented,” Lynch said at the end of training camp, according to Scott Bair of CSN Bay Area. “The biggest thing is that most of them probably were watching me when they were in middle school or high school, so it’s kind of crazy. I call all of them my kids, so I’m their daddy.”

That’s so classic. Lynch has reportedly been impressed with youngsters Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington. Richard shared this about Lynch’s critique of he and Washington.

“He told me he watched my film. He said, ‘You’ve got it,’” Richard said. “Then he told me things I needed to tweak. He pointed out hits I was taking when I shouldn’t. There’s a time and a place for being physical, but he stressed the importance of taking care of your body. He’s been out there, telling us to be patient. He points things out to me and (DeAndre Washington) all the time.”

Richard and Washington sit behind Lynch on the depth chart. Lynch is slated for the largest role and most carries of the group. But, occasionally, Lynch will need to rest while his “kids” help give him breathers.

Preserving Lynch so that he is healthy for a playoff run is the goal. A happy balance between what Beast Mode brings to the table coupled with Richard and Washington’s contribution will keep the Raiders rushing offense up to snuff.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Marshawn Lynch
TEAMS: Oakland Raiders
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes leaves game to injury

Patriots WR Julian Edelman carted off field with knee injury

Report: Josh Gordon hopes to be reinstated in September

Miguel Cabrera gets seven game suspension for brawl

Indians shut down Andrew Miller with knee issue

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Buccaneers Pro Bowl DT suffers worrisome injury

Report: NBA players bothered by how Celtics treated Thomas

Report: Iman Shumpert requests a trade

Cowboys offer to host Texans in lead-up to Hurricane Harvey

Michael Conforto could miss two years with shoulder injury

Mississippi State LB implicates school in recruiting scandal

MORE STORIES >>

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor through the years

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

The 25 most purchased pay-per-view boxing matches of all time

2017 NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

BIG3 championship preview: Could the year end in an upset?

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

The 'Please just make it to the regular season' quiz

The 20 biggest storylines heading into the 2017 NFL season

MORE STORIES >>
Raiders News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

The most over-hyped events in sports history

BIG3 championship preview: Could the year end in an upset?

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

2017 NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

The 'Please just make it to the regular season' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.