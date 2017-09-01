Martavis Bryant gets full reinstatement from NFL

Big news, Steelers fans: Martavis Bryant received full reinstatement from the league.

The NFL announced Friday that Bryant has been completely reinstated following his suspension that took him out for the 2016 season.

Bryant had been getting cleared to return to action in conditional steps prior to receiving full reinstatement. He even saw some preseason action, catching seven passes for 43 yards.

A former fourth-round pick out of Clemson, Bryant is a playmaker when on the field. He has scored 15 touchdowns in 21 career games and should fit in nicely in the offense opposite Antonio Brown.

Now that he has been cleared, Bryant will have to try hard to stay out of trouble. He already has been suspended twice by the league for violating the NFL’s drug policy.