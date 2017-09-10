Miami Dolphins: 16 Straight Games Brings Benefits

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Ivan Torres  |  Last updated 9/9/17

Week one of the NFL season kicks off this weekend but the Miami Dolphins will not be a part of it. The Week 1 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins has been rescheduled for Week 11 because Hurricane Irma. Both teams share the same bye week, and the game will be played on Nov. 19.

The NFL debated many options such as playing the game earlier in the week or relocating to a vacant stadium but rescheduling was ultimately the best decision. Both the Miami and Tampa players made it clear that they rather have played the game and kept the bye.

Despite much backlash about the decision, there are some positives that come with playing 16 straight games. Jay Cutler will get more time to study and learn the new playbook. It will give him more time to work with his new receivers and be in total command of this offense. The extra week will give the Dolphins the time to solidify the depth chart and settle position battles. Players such as rookie Davon Godchaux and Alterraun Verner performed well in the preseason and may be moving up the depth chart.

The Dolphins got rid of their kicker and punter from last season a week before the season started. Punter Matt Haack was on the team during training camp but Kicker Cody Parkey didn’t get to participate in any preseason activity with Miami. The extra week of practice should give Haack and Parkey adequate time to work on their field goal routine.

Despite the players wanting to play a game this week, postponing the game gives the players and coaches the opportunity to focus and prepare for the hurricane with their families and friends. Outside of the team itself, postponing the game will allow the fans to do the same over the weekend.

The Dolphins have moved all operations to Los Angeles in preparation for their week 2 game against the Chargers. On Wednesday, the Dolphins canceled practice through Sunday. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is taking care of the families for coaches, players and members of the team’s traveling party. The Jacksonville Jaguars will stay in Houston after their game on Sunday due to the storm. The Bucs week two home game against the Bears may be in jeopardy. The west coast area surrounding Tampa is going to be getting the worst of the hurricane.

The Dolphins playoffs hopes took a hit with the decision to postpone the game. They have the sixth hardest schedule in the league and playing 16 straight games is not helping. I see them finishing 8-8 and second in the division.

PLAYERS: Jay CutlerMatt HaackStephen Ross
TEAMS: Miami DolphinsJacksonville JaguarsTampa Bay Buccaneers
