Michael Bennett: Seahawks ‘can’t win a game without Russell Wilson’

Originally posted on Sportress of Blogitude
By Jason Rowan  |  Last updated 6/15/17

January 7, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) before playing against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at CenturyLink Field.  Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Bennett continues to be a provocative source of commentary on issues inside and outside the world of football. This time, though, the Seattle Seahawks defensive end turned his sights to a perceived issue within his own team’s locker room.

Bennett became the latest player to rally around Russell Wilson after an unflattering report regarding the signal-caller’s status on the team. An in-depth report on Richard Sherman that appeared last week in ESPN The Magazine did most of the damage, as it asserted Wilson and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll are the targets of the cornerback’s ire.

Among the accusations in the controversial article is that Sherman resents Wilson and Carroll over the team’s loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX and a rift exists in the locker room over how Carroll treats Wilson differently than other players, among other things.

Both Wilson and Carroll attempted to stay above the fray and remain diplomatic while Sherman blasted anonymous sources who were quoted in the original report, calling them “cowards.”

Bennett came to Wilson’s defense amid all the drama and fallout from the article.

“On a team with competitive people, there are going to be issues that are going to happen,” Bennett said during an interview Wednesday on 710 ESPN Seattle’s “Brock and Salk” program, via ESPN. “There’s just a lot of alpha males running around, but everybody supports Russell Wilson. We can’t win a game without Russell Wilson. Russell Wilson is a top-five quarterback in the NFL. We cannot win a game without a guy like that.”

Wilson, despite rarely being considered among the top quarterbacks in the NFL, arguably has enjoyed the success and has the track record to be rightfully viewed as one. Despite the controversy from the Sherman article — if Bennett’s comments are any indication —  it certainly seems like he has the respect of his teammates.

Bennett recently admitted he wanted the Seahawks to sign Colin Kaepernick. Given his comments Wednesday, Bennett saw that move as a way to bolster the depth at the position, not to make any drastic changes.

This article first appeared on Sportress of Blogitude and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Pete CarrollMichael BennettRussell Wilson
TEAMS: Seattle Seahawks
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Mayweather vs. McGregor is a go, and it will be a one-sided clowning

Stephen Curry wouldn't go to White House, says team hasn't talked about it

Lonzo Ball wants to show Lakers his work ethic at second workout

Report: Kings considering trading up for No. 3 pick

Blake Bortles: Jaguars 'sick and tired of being below average'

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Kevin Durant thinks Kyrie Irving is better than Allen Iverson

Myles Garrett hurt ankle/foot during practice Wednesday

Leonard Floyd: Recovery from second concussion in 2016 took two months

Report: Thunder ‘haven’t completely moved on’ from Durant departure

Joe Maddon doesn't think a trade is needed to spark Cubs

Shark spotted in McCovey Cove during Giants game

MORE STORIES >>

The 'It don't mean a thing if you ain't got that ring' quiz

As the Twins climb to unexpected heights, unexpected challenges await

Everything new becomes old: Where interleague baseball goes from here

The Mulligan: Every NBA team not named the Cavs and Warriors

Box Score 6/14: Basking in the afterglow

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

Feeding your roundball addiction through the summer months

The 'Get you a pitcher who can do both' quiz

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: David West & Tristan Thompson call LoveLine

Two decades in, interleague play is as progressive (and important) as ever

The winners and losers of the 2017 NBA Finals

Everything we learned about the NHL's present and future

MORE STORIES >>
Seahawks News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'It don't mean a thing if you ain't got that ring' quiz

As the Twins climb to unexpected heights, unexpected challenges await

Everything new becomes old: Where interleague baseball goes from here

The Mulligan: Every NBA team not named the Cavs and Warriors

Feeding your roundball addiction through the summer months

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'Get you a pitcher who can do both' quiz

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: David West & Tristan Thompson call LoveLine

Two decades in, interleague play is as progressive (and important) as ever

Everything we learned about the NHL's present and future

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)