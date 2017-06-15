Michael Bennett: Seahawks ‘can’t win a game without Russell Wilson’

Michael Bennett continues to be a provocative source of commentary on issues inside and outside the world of football. This time, though, the Seattle Seahawks defensive end turned his sights to a perceived issue within his own team’s locker room.

Bennett became the latest player to rally around Russell Wilson after an unflattering report regarding the signal-caller’s status on the team. An in-depth report on Richard Sherman that appeared last week in ESPN The Magazine did most of the damage, as it asserted Wilson and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll are the targets of the cornerback’s ire.

Among the accusations in the controversial article is that Sherman resents Wilson and Carroll over the team’s loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX and a rift exists in the locker room over how Carroll treats Wilson differently than other players, among other things.

Both Wilson and Carroll attempted to stay above the fray and remain diplomatic while Sherman blasted anonymous sources who were quoted in the original report, calling them “cowards.”

Bennett came to Wilson’s defense amid all the drama and fallout from the article.

“On a team with competitive people, there are going to be issues that are going to happen,” Bennett said during an interview Wednesday on 710 ESPN Seattle’s “Brock and Salk” program, via ESPN. “There’s just a lot of alpha males running around, but everybody supports Russell Wilson. We can’t win a game without Russell Wilson. Russell Wilson is a top-five quarterback in the NFL. We cannot win a game without a guy like that.”

Wilson, despite rarely being considered among the top quarterbacks in the NFL, arguably has enjoyed the success and has the track record to be rightfully viewed as one. Despite the controversy from the Sherman article — if Bennett’s comments are any indication — it certainly seems like he has the respect of his teammates.

Bennett recently admitted he wanted the Seahawks to sign Colin Kaepernick. Given his comments Wednesday, Bennett saw that move as a way to bolster the depth at the position, not to make any drastic changes.